Local churches ‘Feed The Front Line’ at St. Joseph’s Hospital – South

Published on: April 30, 2020

Seven South County area churches cared for the 400 daytime employees at St. Joseph’s Hospital South on Tuesday, April 28, at noon. To share their support, PDQ and Little Greek restaurants generously discounted gift cards which allowed the churches to give each employee a free meal.

At noon, the hospital announced that employees should look outside to see the cars in the parking lot with their flashers on indicating that the passengers are praying for all the employees and patients. The vehicles then circled through the lot with horns honking and waving at the staff who came outside.

The seven churches participating were Bell Shoals (Apollo Beach), Destiny Church (Ruskin), First Baptist Church (Riverview), SeaGlass Church (Apollo Beach), Simmons Loop Baptist Church (Riverview), South Bay Church (Riverview), Life Church (Apollo Beach) and Wellspring Church (Ruskin); participants practiced social distancing by staying in their cars.

“We are very grateful for our medical community and their commitment to serving us during this pandemic. Our desire was to communicate our support in a tangible and spiritual way,” said Pastor David Oates of SeaGlass Church.