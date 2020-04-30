Archives

Local churches ‘Feed The Front Line’

Published on: April 30, 2020

Seven local churches joined forces with PDQ and Little Greek restaurants to offer gift cards and prayer support for the staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital – South in Riverview. Parishioners and others parked in the hospital’s parking lot at noon on Tuesday with flashers on to indicate that they were praying for the staff and patients, all while safely seated in their cars. Above are the pastors involved in the Feed The Front Line event David Oates, SeaGlass Church; Matt Syrus, Wellspring Church; Jeff Knight, First Baptist Church of Riverview; Eddie Freeman, Life Church; David Speicher, South Bay Church; Stacey Bowen, Simmons Loop Baptist Church; and John Hutchinson, Destiny Church.

Local churches ‘Feed The Front Line’ at St. Joseph’s Hospital – South

Seven South County area churches cared for the 400 daytime employees at St. Joseph’s Hospital South on Tuesday, April 28, at noon. To share their support, PDQ and Little Greek restaurants generously discounted gift cards which allowed the churches to give each employee a free meal.

Hundreds of gift cards from PDQ and Little Greek restaurants were given to the staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital – South on Tuesday.

At noon, the hospital announced that employees should look outside to see the cars in the parking lot with their flashers on indicating that the passengers are praying for all the employees and patients. The vehicles then circled through the lot with horns honking and waving at the staff who came outside.

The seven churches participating were Bell Shoals (Apollo Beach), Destiny Church (Ruskin), First Baptist Church (Riverview), SeaGlass Church (Apollo Beach), Simmons Loop Baptist Church (Riverview), South Bay Church (Riverview), Life Church (Apollo Beach) and Wellspring Church (Ruskin); participants practiced social distancing by staying in their cars.

“We are very grateful for our medical community and their commitment to serving us during this pandemic. Our desire was to communicate our support in a tangible and spiritual way,” said Pastor David Oates of SeaGlass Church.

