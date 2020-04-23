We’re not all in the same boat

CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

Published on: April 23, 2020

I saw an interesting post on Facebook. It said that people who say we are all in the same boat are incorrect. We are all in the same choppy ocean of covid-19, but we’re not all in the same boat.

All our boats are different. You may have just been laid off and are trying to navigate that ineffectual unemployment system. You may be homeschooling your kids all day. You may be homeschooling your kids at night after returning home from an 8-hour workday.

Or, perhaps, you are living alone with a total dearth of human contact or, even, being forced to share your space with too many family members. Your job could be essential or non-essential. You could be either working from home or in an office maintaining your social distance.

You may be a small business owner keeping busy, facing closure or trying to determine how to stay open. First responders, well, I cannot even imagine. They risk their lives daily while balancing their own family concerns.

And some of us have friends or family who are in the hospital, and we cannot visit them in their time of need.

For most of us, this is unchartered territory. There is no real navigation system. We have just got to keep our boats afloat. And if they start taking on water, we need to reach out to friends, colleagues, family to help bail us out and stay the course.

From Facebook again: “The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. And the leader adjusts the sails.” Let us keep our sails adjusted and set sail straight ahead toward the light at the end of the tunnel. We will get there. Just remember, we are better together.

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@sccchamber.com.