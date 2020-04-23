Veterans Corner Radio widens audience via podcasts

Veterans Corner Radio widens audience via podcasts

Published on: April 23, 2020

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Area veterans have been learning about and listening to the radio show Veterans Corner since January 2018 on Sun Radio (WSCQ FM 96.3) and three other stations in South Hillsborough. Every week guests interviewed by Bill Hodges are giving them valuable information on available services.

There is a problem, however, that has concerned Hodges for some time. Quite often, veterans would call him about a topic they knew had been discussed, but it was aired at a time when they couldn’t listen. That’s why Hodges began researching ways to archive the shows for retrieval.

Thus, Veterans Corner Radio as a podcast was created.

Next issue: To many senior veterans—ok, most of them—podcasts are a new media service they haven’t yet explored. For those new to podcasts, getting started may seem daunting, but it is rather simple. Consider the following Podcast 101.

What is a podcast? A podcast pulls audio files from the internet to digital devices, i.e., computers, phones or tablets. They are generally recorded so you can listen whenever you want — and they are free. Podcasts began in the early days of the internet when services transmitted shows to radio stations in digital formats. With high-speed internet and the increased usage of portable media players, podcasts became more widely used and have been steadily growing in popularity over the last decade.

What do I need to listen to podcasts? Basically, all you need is a digital device such as a computer, smartphone or tablet. Most people listen to podcasts on mobile devices, because part of the point is listening on the go.

Do I need to install anything on my device? If you have an iPhone, you already have a podcast app. It is purple and looks like a bullseye with a microphone. If you have an Android device, you can search on Google for “podcasts” and then install a recommended app such as Google Podcasts from your Google Play Store.

How do I get the Veterans Corner Radio programs? On the app, whether on an iPhone or Android app, search for Veterans Corner Radio. Click on the icon (shown) and you will see the programs that have been converted to podcasts to date. Click on the program you want to hear. If you click on the “Subscribe” button, your device will notify you as new shows are added.

“I appreciate the sponsorship of M&M Printing to facilitate the broadcast of information useful to area veterans by Sun Radio (96.3 FM), New Beginning Radio (102.1 FM), Phoenix Community Radio (101.9 FM) and Power 901 (90/1 FM). This new avenue enables us to use the power of the internet to broaden our listening audience to U.S. veterans around the world,” said Hodges.