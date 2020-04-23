Ruskin microgreens grower the new owner of Bulk Food Superstore in Ellenton

Ruskin microgreens grower the new owner of Bulk Food Superstore in Ellenton

Published on: April 23, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Ruskin resident Dario Rodriguez, owner of The Box Eco-Urban Farm, where he grows organic microgreens, is now venturing into retail with the March 17 purchase of the Bulk Food Superstore in Ellenton.

His primary market is northern Manatee County, serving customers in Ellenton, Palmetto, Parrish and part of Bradenton. Since he lives in Ruskin, he has customers in the South Shore communities of Sun City Center, Ruskin, Wimauma and Apollo Beach.

And for any order of $60 or more, Rodriguez will deliver to each of these communities.

His 9,000-square-foot space at 6234 U.S. 301 in the North River Village plaza includes a 5,000-square-foot retail store and a 4,000-square-foot storage area, which he plans on converting into a kitchen setting for “healthy living” professionals to use to promote themselves and their products.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The store carries all kinds of products in bulk, things like nuts, cereals, cookies, crackers, candies and grains; a variety of vegan, keto, paleo, gluten-free, GMO-free and sugar-free products; coffee beans, teas, spices, cappuccino and smoothie mixes, pasta, dog treats and more. Customers can purchase fresh peanuts and grind them into peanut butter right there in the store.

Of course, an array of freshly grown, organic microgreens from The Box is also on hand. These often include broccoli, basil, red cabbage, pea shoots cilantro, arugula, parsley, kale, radish, sunflower, wheat grass, fennel Greek, mustard kohlrabi or chia. Rodriguez said 48 vegetables can be grown as densely nutritious microgreens.

In addition to its bulk products sold from bins, the family-owned and operated Bulk Food Superstore in Ellenton also carries health and beauty care items, including vitamins and supplements, natural hair care products, essential oils, CDB products and the like.

It also features an array of pre-packaged products, including raw, unfiltered honey, coconut water and oil, organic gravies, Walden Farms salad dressings, Bob’s Red Mill Products, pet foods, vinegar and mulling spice. The inventory is seemingly endless.

And if you can’t find what you need, Rodriguez will do his best to get it.

“I really want to carry any kind of product that isn’t found in local grocery stores,” he said. “I’m working with a few people right now to get items like organic eggs, magnesium gel and more gluten-free stuff.

“We have to get back to eating locally produced products, like honey, vegetables, microgreens and eggs,” he added. “That’s why I’m actually having a section in the store devoted to supporting local producers.”

Rodriguez has nine employees rotating hours during the current pandemic. He has installed a handwashing station in the store with real soap and water, for customers to use and he gives them a 1% discount for doing so. He said people love it, and he plans to purchase a second one and make them both permanent.

“I’m very excited to be involved in this new business, and I know we’ll get through this current situation,” Rodriguez said. “Having completely satisfied customers is our first priority. We value their feedback, suggestions and any questions they may have.”

Originally from Argentina, Rodriguez, his wife, Liliana, and their daughters Lucia, Mariana and Catalina moved to Ruskin in 2016, after Lucia was accepted to study international business at the University of Tampa.

Since then, Rodriguez has earned a master’s degree in global sustainability with an emphasis on renewable energy. The family has built a life here and plans to stay.

On Fridays, Liliana and Catalina continue to bring microgreens from The Box to the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call 941-721-4349 or visit www.bulkfoodsuperstoreellenton.com.