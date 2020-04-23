Obituaries for the week of April 23, 2020

James D. Grady

Published on: April 23, 2020

James Douglas Grady, 78, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on the morning of April 14, 2020. Jim was born September 16, 1941, in East Orange, New Jersey to his mother, Laverne Anderson Kroupa (1921-2015). He was a graduate of Irving High School in New Jersey. He earned a bachelors degree in biology at Fairfield University. He completed a masters degree in communications at Upsola College. He was a proud Naval Veteran who served his country as a radio communications operator.

Jim is survived by his three children: Christopher Grady and his wife Kelli of Douglas, Mass., his daughter Erin and her husband, Todd Sanzone, of Bristol, Conn,, his youngest son, Timothy Grady, and his fiancé Erika of Manchester, Conn.; as well as seven grandchildren and countless friendships between the East and West Coasts.

Jim was a lifelong, gifted educator and communicator who prized meaningful conversation. He held corporate positions at Kyocera, Timex and Lockheed Martin, and his delight was the many various teaching appointments in collegiate education.

Jim leaves behind a legacy of 34 years of continuous sobriety as a respected member of AA. He devoted his life to the service of others in the AA community. He lived a life of unwavering love, support and guidance to all whom he came into contact with.

A celebration of his adventurous life will be held at a future date due to the current circumstances. He will be honored with a veterans memorial and salute that will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the local Veteran Affairs office.

Dad, we know that you have not left us behind. You have merely gone ahead. Until we get there, we carry you here in our hearts.

Ruth V. Hewitt

Ruth V. Hewitt entered into heaven on March 17, 2020, at 76 years of age. She lived her whole life serving the Lord as a missionary both over seas and at home. She is survived by several cousins.

Ruth was born in Reading, Pa., to her parents Jim and Blanche Hewitt (both deceased); they had prayed for a daughter who would become a pianist. After eight years of waiting, Ruth was born on February 2, 1944. She started piano lessons at the age of seven and with good discipline and practice, Ruth was molded into a lifetime of service as a ministry in music.

Ruth graduated from Owen J. Roberts high school and West Chester University with a B.S. and M.S. degree in music education. Using the Bible verse Psalm 33:3 to mold her life, Ruth would “sing and play skillfully” to be a blessing for others. Ruth taught elementary vocal music for 10 years in her former school district. Ruth took a sabbatical from teaching in 1976 and went to the Soviet Union with a singing group. Returning to the USA in the fall, she graduated from Word of Life bible institute in New York. Ruth then went to Israel and taught for two more years.

Ruth’s overseas missions showed her the need and conviction to share Christ all over the world. Ruth had her masters in music, and WOL had a need for a music director in Australia, so Ruth was sent to Australia and New Zealand. She worked there for five years, teaching and sharing Christ. Ruth then was sent to the United Kingdom for 10 years. Word of Life needed a music person in Québec, Canada, who was fluent in French. So, again, Ruth was chosen to go to Québec, becoming a librarian and working in and throughout Canada for 10 years .

With retirement near, she felt the need to return to the USA. Ruth wanted to be in the warm weather. Still working for Word of Life, Ruth found a Bible institute in Hudson, FL. With friends and contacts at Trinity Baptist Church, Ruth then purchased a home in Kings Point, near her cousin and only one hour from Hudson. In Hudson, Ruth taught instruments, played for conventions and was the pianist and organist at the Baptist Church of Hudson.

Ruth returned to Australia for three months, reuniting with former students, friends and pastors. When she returned to Sun City Center in March 2009, Ruth finally retired from Word of Life. Then she became the full time pianist and organist at Trinity Baptist Church; also, Ruth was the pianist for King’s Point Chorus and the Men’s Chorus at SCC. Ruth worked at Trinity Baptist Church for over nine years and was used musically at Freedom Plaza.

Her motto was “Home missions are good, foreign missions are better, but the best mission is submission to God, wherever and whatever He calls us to do.”

Ruth’s work at Trinity Baptist Church and Freedom Plaza continued until she was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 17, 2020.

Ruth’s internment will be in Limerick Garden of Memories, along side her parents in the Garden of Love in Limerick, Pa.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church when the Corona virus is under control and the church is open.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations of Bibles to The Gideon’s International (www.sendtheword.org).

Edwin E. Klein

Edwin E. Klein, 77, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away suddenly on April 6, 2020. Ed leaves his loving partner of 30 years, Sandra Yavorcik; granddaughter, Quinn Yavorcik Hassan; son, Greg Klein, and partner Missy; grandchildren: Brooklyn and Garrett Klein; daughter, Kym Car, and her husband Dave; and four grandchildren: Caleb, Noah, Ben and Erica.

He served as president of Sawdust Engineers, Sun City Center, for many years. He was an avid Texas Holdem player ( Little Manatee Springs), a gentle soul, who was willing to help at any time. He was formerly from Winchester, Ohio, where he and Greg had Klein Builders. They built custom stick homes.

Donations may be made to C.A.R.E. animal shelter, 1528 27th St. SE, Ruskin, FL, in Edwin’s memory.

Anita M. O’Connell

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Anita M. O’Connell, 95, of Kansas City, formerly of Sun City Center, Florida, and Rumford, Maine, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born in Solon, Maine, Anita was the daughter of the late John and Mina (Russell) Smith. She graduated from Mexico High School in 1942 and worked in the Pentagon in Washington, DC, as a typist during World War II.

After returning to Maine, she became a hairstylist and managed a salon in Bangor when she and Joseph O’Connell (USAF) were introduced by mutual friends. They were married in Rumford, Maine, in the spring of 1948, and Anita was a supportive partner during the remainder of Joe’s Air Force career. Their four children were born at bases in Maine, California, Japan and New York. After retiring from the Air Force, Joe and Anita settled in Lynbrook, New York, where Anita managed a hair salon, and Joe worked for US Customs at JFK airport. They retired to Sun City Center, Florida, in 1985 and enjoyed their summers at the family camp on Worthley Pond near Bethel, Maine.

During their retirement years, Anita and Joe loved ballroom dancing and were assistant instructors in their dance club. Anita was also a talented seamstress, decorator and hostess.

She is survived by her son John and his wife Charlene of Round Rock, Texas; and three daughters: Elizabeth O’Connell and her husband Walter Donnelly of St. Petersburg, Florida, Colleen O’Connell-Ill and her husband, Fred Ill, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Laurie O’Connell and her partner, Bill Kanz, of Chicago, Illinois. She also has two grandchildren, Kelsey Loethen and her husband Troy and Jordan Ill and his wife, Shelby Haydon. She is survived by her brother, Alfred Smith and his wife Joyce of Mexico, Maine; her brother-in-law Stanley (Ty) Kaubris of Rumford, Maine; and many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her devoted husband Joe; and her siblings: Margaret Cook, Elvira Cocca, Marie Smith and Alfreda Kaubris.

A funeral mass and memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Robert D. Waters

Robert D. Waters, 85, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away at Hospice House in Sun City Center on March 20, 2020, due to complications from a fall. He was born July 20, 1934, in Bristol, Penn., the son of Francis Daniel Waters and Lillian Fischer Waters. Bob graduated with honors from Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Md.; he served with the U.S. Air force as a senior master sergeant from 1954 to 1975 and worked as a government contractor.

Bob married the love of his life, Terry Waters, in 1956—they were married for 64 years. He was both secretary and president of the Lions Club in Sterling, Va., and was an active volunteer in the Sun City Center community. Some of Bob’s hobbies included boating, fishing, gardening, reading and dancing the night away with his wife.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Terry Waters, is his sister, Beverly D’Ambrosio of Bristol, Penn.; daughters: Lillian Waters of Middelburg, Va.; Peggy Waters of Potomac Falls, Va.; Debra Lucero of Ruskin, Fla.; and step-son Joe Lucero of Albuquerque, N.M.; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A military service of honor will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery, date to-be-determined.

Charles Joseph Weir Jr.

February 10, 1936 – March 18, 2020

Charles Joseph Weir Jr., age 84, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born in Camden, N.J., on February 10, 1936. Charles grew up in Pennsauken, New Jersey, surrounded by many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Also known as “Chuck,” he graduated from Camden Catholic High School in 1954, and upon graduation, he attended Rutgers University, Camden.

He served as a military police officer in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He was awarded both The Army of Occupation of Berlin Medal, as well as the Good Conduct Medal. Chuck had a long and distinguished career in commercial equipment finance for 30 years, starting with General Electric in the late 1960’s and retiring from Orix Credit Alliance as vice president of Commercial Sales in 1999. He was well respected amongst his colleagues and customers alike, and he had a unique ability to bring out the best in people.

After retirement, he moved from his home state of New Jersey to Sun City, FL. Here he fulfilled his lifelong dream, spending his days fishing, golfing, volunteering and being with his family, especially his wife, Joan. Chuck was a communicant of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Chuck was an expert salt and freshwater fisherman. He lent his expertise to The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission for 18 years by running numerous fishing clinics and teaching children how to fish. He also loved the game of golf and enjoyed playing with his family and friends. In recent years, he was thrilled to have achieved his lifetime goal of “shooting his age.”

Volunteering was an essential part of Chuck’s life. When alerted to the growing scourge of human trafficking, Chuck and Joan teamed up with local law enforcement and helped found the nonprofit organization Campaign Against Human Trafficing-SouthShore (CAHT). Chuck organized numerous golf tournaments. He tirelessly worked with other members to provide backpacks filled with much needed personal items for rescued victims.

Chuck was predeceased by his father, Charles Joseph Weir Sr. and his mother, Helen M. Weir; his sisters, Judith A. Weir and Margaret E. Hope (husband Donald Hope); and brother Stephen T. Weir. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Joan Kramer; son, Charles J. Weir lll, and daughter-in-law Teresa; daughter Christina and son-in-law Kenneth Jannarone; grandchildren Abigail and Christopher Jannarone; and first wife, Virginia Martin. He is also survived by his siblings: sister H. Maria Fischer and husband Robert, sister Jean E.Weir, sister-in-law Margaret Weir; and his stepchildren: Ruthellen Nail, Kenneth Kramer and husband Alvaro, and Brad Kramer; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jennifer and Adam Roberts(Alaina and Luke), Joseph Doyle (Nicholas & Blake), Cody Kramer and Colton Kramer, Jimmy and Kayla Kramer (Shyla, Brody, Riley), Jennifer and Scott Emlet (Addison), Traci Kramer and Alex Bryan(Gabrial & Eva), James Kramer and Amaris Rodriguez (Kayden and Athena).

Chuck’s huge heart and loving nature will surely be missed but will live on in our hearts forever. We love you “Pop-Pop, The Fisherman.” Funeral services in Florida and a memorial service in New Jersey will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to The Campaign Against HumanTrafficking-SouthShore or CAHT-SouthShore in care of Joan Kramer, 2308 Lancaster Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573. Online condolences at Skywaymemorial.com.