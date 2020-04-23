Missionary Moments in India

Published on: April 23, 2020

By ROSIE KORFANT

(Part One)

Many of you may remember me from my seven-year career as the Activity Coordinator at the former JSA Medical Group, then HealthCare Partners, then Davita and finally, Optum in Sun City Center.

I was privileged to get acquainted with hundreds of you. In fact, about 500 to 700 Sun City Center and surrounding area folks came through the door regularly to join in one of many fun things we offered: line dancing, salsa dancing, square dancing, yoga, no impact aerobics, Silver Sneakers and parties, seminars and expos.

When I “retired” last September, it did not take me long to pack my suitcase and head off for a long overdue mission trip to India. In fact, this would be my third trip to that wonderfully adventurous country. Within three weeks, my long-time friend, Pearl, (who was born in Mumbai) and I were in the Chicago airport bound for her home country.

MUMBAI

Quite unexpectedly at the Mumbai Airport, awaiting our security clearances, I found myself face to face with a beautiful baby boy whose father seemed anxious to tell me something. However, since I was not able to understand the Hindi language, my friend Pearl’s assistance in explaining the man’s desire proved invaluable and began one of many “missionary moments.” It seems in India, the tradition of the “elders” blessing the children is valued highly. So, as it happened, I, as the “elder” in line (and American to boot) was asked to bless the little boy. As I considered it quite an honor, I went about making a “show” of it and blessed the little guy with all my heart. NOTE: I had been given a “traveling scripture” of Proverbs 3:5-6, which states: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, lean not on your own understanding and in all your ways acknowledge Him and He will make your path straight.” Keeping the part about “in all your ways acknowledge Him,” foremost in my heart, I loudly proclaimed the scripture amid this mostly Hindu airport surrounding.

UDAIPUR

In Udaipur, the City Palace complex is made up of numerous palaces and halls and courtyards. Amidst its opulent surroundings is a retail shop like many found on practically every street corner in India. However, the shop that is run by a Hindu proprietor named Farouk stands out because I had the “missionary moment” to pray the scripture Jer. 29:11 over him. It states: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you; plans to give you hope and a future.” Though Farouk believes in many gods, I blessed him in the name of Jesus. He was both shocked and pleased. I will always treasure my pajama purchase there because I know it was money well spent as it brought the message of hope to a non-Christian.