Veteran health care continues at Haley

Haley Veterans Hospital implements procedures to continue veteran care

Published on: April 15, 2020

By PHYLLIS HODGES

In these days of uncertainty due to COVID-19, veterans who receive health care from James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital are among the throngs with anxiety about health care if or when needed. Shayna Rodiquez, acting communications and media chief, offered assurances that Haley is continuing to serve veterans during this unprecedented crisis. She said that the hospital is implementing aggressive internal safety measures and providing employees with the appropriate equipment and supplies.

In keeping with CDC social distancing guidelines and Haley’s goals of protecting patients and preserving the health care workforce, the following operational adjustments have been made.

Most of the community-based outpatient clinics and off-site locations are closed or have had operations scaled back. At the SOHI (South Hillsborough – Riverview) clinic, the specialty clinics are closed (Radiology, Audiology, Physical Therapy, Podiatry, Pharmacy, etc.). The clinic, however, is open — but only for urgent, referred care from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Scheduled appointments have been moved to video appointments (Telehealth), telephone appointments or rescheduled for later. Veterans unsure of their appointment status at SOHI can call 813-998-8600. Staff is there to answer calls.

The Primary Care Annex and clinics at New Port Richey, Lecanto and Lakeland are operating on the same scaled-back hours as SOHI. Open sites are Mental Health Clinic (46th Street), Outpatient Pharmacy (drive thru only), Tampa Eye Clinic, Home-Based Primary Care, 46th Street (supply pick up only), Compensation & Pension and Domiciliary.

Services at the main hospital (13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa,) are limited to urgent referred care, and no visitors are allowed (including to see inpatients or accompany patients to appointments). Exceptions include end-of-life situations or if the visitor is a caregiver relied on by the patient for transportation and mobility. No children under the age of 18 are permitted. The main lobby is closed, but access is allowed through the Polytrauma/Spinal Cord Injury Building (24 hours), the Emergency Department (24 hours) or the Radiation Therapy Unit/131st Avenue (Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.).

For a safe and rapid screen for veterans experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or other flu/coronavirus-like symptoms, Haley currently has a 24 /7 drive-through triage screening area outside the main hospital parking garage. When you arrive at the that area, stay in your vehicle and proceed as directed to an evaluation station.

Before going to the hospital, veterans showing symptoms of COVID-19 or with a medical issue that needs immediate attention are encouraged to first call 1-877-741-3400 for guidance. That is the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 8 Clinical Contact Center where nurses and triage medical staff provide virtual care and support 24/7. To find the nearest Urgent Care Center, refer to www.va.gov/COMMUNITY CARE/programs/veterans/Urgent_Care.asp. An additional resource is the Veterans Corner Radio podcast on which Bill Hodges and George Denby, SOHI section chief, discuss urgent care needs.

Veterans and their families are encouraged to visit the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital website, www.tampa.va.gov, for updates and information about the Haley care system. You can also subscribe at that website to receive email updates.

“We all have a role to play to mitigate the infection and spread of COVID-19. By taking responsibility today, we can collectively slow the virus spread and, ultimately, improve public health outcomes,” Rodriguez said.