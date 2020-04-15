Spreading cheer at local retirement center

Spreading cheer

Published on: April 15, 2020

Residents at Freedom Plaza West in Sun City Center have been the recipients of cards, flowers and letters from families and children in the South Shore area. The heartfelt messages were a welcome surprise for the residents who are practicing the Safer At Home policy.

Girl Scout Troop #33317 also sent a set of cards for the Veterans at the facility.

Shari Fleming, resident programs manager at Plaza West, thanks the community for all the cards, letters, handmade masks and prayers.

Plaza West is at 912 American Eagle Blvd., Sun City Center.