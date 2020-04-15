Obituaries for the week of April 16, 2020

Mary Lucille Hanna

Published on: April 15, 2020

Mary Lucille Hanna, 85, of Plant City, FL., died Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born July 7, 1934, the youngest daughter of Arch and Mary Gladys (Altenburg), who preceded her in death, as did her sister, Beatrice Royce, and her brother, Ernest.

Lucille, as she was known, grew up in Townville, a small town in northwest Pennsylvania, where her family owned a hardware store, and she doted on her horse, Tony. In addition, music played an important role in her life, singing and playing the trumpet in the high school band, and she was an accomplished baker — she even won a state fair ribbon in the pie competition as a teenager. She was also a clever seamstress, her nimble fingers fashioning closets of clothes and housefuls of window dressings and other projects.

Lucille and Jack, her husband of 61 years, loved entertaining and traveling, especially their 11 years of motor home adventures. The couple retired to Sun City Center, FL, where they lived for 20 years after Jack retired from J.C. Penney Co.

Lucille is survived by her children: daughters Cindy Hanna, Mar (Hanna) and son-in-law John Harrer, son Mark and daughter-in-law Margaret (Billitter); seven grandchildren: Nicole (Jonathon) Hanlon, Jessica (Robert) Ruwe, Jack (Erin) Harrer, Marissa Harrer, Megan Hanna, Morgan (Mark) D’Angolini, Molli (Jason) Worrell; and four — almost five! — precious great-grandchildren: Madeline, Colt, Hannah, Olivia and Sage, who is due anytime. No service is planned at this time due to recent national concerns.

A family memorial is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Kingsley Cemetery (in remembrance of Jack & Lucille Hanna), 29234 Lyona Road, Guys Mills, PA.

Condolences may be offered at www.wellsmemorial.com.

Ruth McAuley

Ruth McAuley, 93, of Sun City Center, FL, died February 29, 2020. Born in Quincy, MA, she graduated from Boston University with an Associates Degree in Commercial Science.

While working in Boston, she met her future husband, Skip, who was at Tufts School of Dentistry. They married in 1951, and raised their family in Greenfield, MA. Ruth volunteered at the local hospital gift shop. She was also a member of the Second Congregational Church of Greenfield. In 2003, Ruth moved full time to Sun City Center, FL, after having been a snow bird there for the previous 10 years. She was an active golfer and enjoyed getting outside every day. She was preceded in death by her husband, a sister and brother.

She leaves behind three children, Jody McCauley of FL, David McAuley of MA, and Diane Hallowell and her husband, Scott, of NC. She also leaves five grandsons, seven great-grandchildren, and two sisters. Ruth will be interred with her husband, Skip, in Sarasota, FL.

Jean Claude Tort

Jean Claude (J.C.) Tort passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was born in Rabat, Morocco, on November 25, 1946. He and his family immigrated from France to Ruskin, Florida, in 1979. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Henry Tort. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Laurence; his sons, Frederic (Gina), Vincent (Carrie), Philippe (Brandi); his brother, Eric (Claire); seven grandchildren, triplets Chloe, Elise and Lea, and Sebastien, Lilah, Julien and Zoe; and nephews and nieces, here and in France.

His pride in his family shined. He always had stories to tell and projects to make with his grandchildren — they were the world to him! His love for boating was transmitted to his children, and it was always an excitement to join in the Gasparilla invasion or any other outings. He was the Captain! J.C. was also an avid gardener, an artist, a pilot and an entrepreneur.

He was very involved in the south county agricultural field, especially in the Tampa Bay wholesale growers, and he met many people who helped him develop his beautiful tree farm. He also was one of the precursors in growing olive trees in Florida with the help of his son Vincent. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by so many! Friends were also a great part of his life, and he will be greatly missed.

Due to this historic time of social distancing, no funeral will be held for J.C. A future celebration of his life will be planned for family and friends during the fall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lifepath Hospice House in Sun City Center in his honor.