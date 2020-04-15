ECHO trusts donations will suffice

ECHO struggles to keep doors open but trusts donations will suffice

Published on: April 15, 2020

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Trust is what keeps the staff going at the Emergency Care Help Organization in Riverview and Brandon, where unprecedented demand puts an even greater pressure on how to feed the hungry in the midst of the coronavirus shutdown.

“We’re just literally giving everything away from our warehouse,” said ECHO Executive Director Eleanor Saunders, in a Good Friday interview on April 10. “We think we can last four to six weeks, but if donations continue to pour in, obviously we can stay open.”

Saunders is counting on it, noting the community’s big heart over the past three decades to keep ECHO open in Brandon, and now also at its location in Riverview, at 7807 Capitano Street.

“We’re just going to trust that when we need it, food will be there because our community has never failed us,” Saunders said. “ECHO has never closed down in 33 years.”

To better meet the needs of south county residents, ECHO Riverview opened in 2018, serving an area that includes ZIP codes 33534, 33547, 33569, 33578, 33579 and 33619, which collectively covers Riverview, Lithia, Gibsonton, Palm River, Clair Mel and Progress Village. Saunders said in January the goal over the next 12 months had been to add Apollo Beach and Ruskin to the mix.

For now, though, the pressure is on to keep ECHO’s doors open to feed those in need, whose numbers are growing in these pandemic times.

“This is not like anything we’ve ever experienced, as an organization and as a country,” Saunders said. “Traditionally, in April we’ll serve 30 to 40 people emergency food in a day. This April, our average daily is 318.”

Historically, the months of March and April are ECHO’s slowest season of the year, “because people get their tax refunds, they’re not going back to school, and it’s not the holidays,” Saunders said.

Now, as the need grows, volunteers are following orders to stay home.

Before the pandemic, ECHO reported 150 weekly volunteers covering both locations. Now, Saunders said, a staff of nine is handling a lessened workload, focused solely on food.

“The overwhelming majority of our volunteers are over the age of 60, so we felt a responsibility to limit their exposure and their contact,” Saunders said.

“The food given to clients is now bagged,” she added. “Someone comes up to the line, six feet from the door, we ask them their ZIP code and how many people are in their family. We place the bags on the table, we step away, and they step up to get the food.”

What’s needed most right now is “anything that a family can make a meal out of that has proteins in it,” such as canned meats and canned pasta, Saunders said. “We’re trying to focus on staples that someone would need to feed four kids at home.”

The list includes peanut butter, macaroni and cheese and spam.

“We’re not passing out toiletries right now,” Saunders added. “We never have enough to begin with. We are giving out toilet paper, though. If it gets donated, we pass it back out.”

During the coronavirus shutdown, ECHO is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, both for donations and distributions at both the Riverview location and the Brandon location, at 507 North Parsons Ave.

Also, during this time, ECHO is not accepting household furnishings and clothes. The ECHO Boutique, which sells such items, as well as ECHO Handmade merchandise crafted out of donations, is shuttered as well, at 948 West Brandon Blvd. Also closed temporarily is the ECHO Thrift Shop, which helped raise funds for food purchases, as well as the ECHO Client Service Center, which offered such things as GED classes and no job assistance help.

Also postponed are the annual ECHO fundraiser and two large food drives. In addition, the 28th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, scheduled for May 9, has been postponed as well.

And so nonperishable food and monetary donations are sorely needed, Saunders said, albeit for smaller purchases than ECHO is used to. Because of the pandemic, “we cannot make any large food supplies purchases right now,” Saunders added. “None of the stores will let us do that. We used to go into Wal-Mart and buy peanut butter and macaroni and cheese and canned meat for $4,000 at a time.”

Until those days return, ECHO, like the community it serves, is at a crossroads, depending on the kindness of strangers to prevent the cupboard from going bare.

“Here’s the really beautiful thing about our community,” Saunders said. “The community has really stepped up. Between two churches, The Crossing Church and Centerpoint Church, just from Wednesday, we got 2,000 pounds of food. The food’s going out one door, but donations are coming in another, and that’s how we’re staying alive.”