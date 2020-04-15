Bingo fundraiser online for My Warrior’s Place

Published on: April 15, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Looking for something different to do during the governor’s current stay-at-home order?

My Warrior’s Place has come up with an entertaining way for us all to stay connected, support its ongoing mission and aid struggling area restaurants at the same time.

On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings from 7:45 to 9 p.m., the Ruskin retreat is hosting virtual bingo games on Facebook Live, now through at least May 30.

“We’re finding this is a great way for people to have fun, feel like they’re doing something with others, support My Warrior’s Place and help sustain our restaurants during this time of need,” said Kelly Kowall, founder and president of the nonprofit organization.

Two games are played each evening, and the winners get their choice of gift cards from the following area restaurants: Peta Kabob, Domino’s Pizza, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Ruby Tuesday, Cheesecake Factory, Macaroni Grill, Longhorn Steakhouse, Ruby Tuesday, Texas Roadhouse and McDonald’s. The cards are good now for takeout or pickup and for dining in whenever the pandemic ends. Most are valued at $25.

My Warrior’s Place is, for the most part, purchasing the gift cards, although some have been donated.

To participate, go to www.mwp4me.org, a special site set up solely for the bingo promotion. You must have a Facebook account and email address to sign up and play.

For a gift of $20, you get one bingo card emailed to you, which is good for the entire month of April. For a gift of $30 or more, you get three cards. If you to continue playing during May, another gift is required. You can win any number of times.

“If someone can’t afford to play, they can click on the Contact Us link, and we will make arrangements for them to join us,” said Kelly Kowall, founder and president of My Warrior’s Place.

There is at least winner one winner per game per night.

Winners must provide their mailing address to acquire their gift cards. Winners of the April 7 games chose cards from Longhorn’s Steakhouse and Beef ‘O’ Brady’s. You could be next.

Of course, you don’t have to play bingo to support My Warrior’s Place, a retreat center for active-duty military, veterans, first responders and Blue Star, Silver Star and Gold Star families. All donations help provide resources, counseling and respite for those needing hope and healing.

The retreat’s amenities are closed to the general public at this time.

Donations can be mailed to My Warrior’s Place, 101 22nd St. NW, #122, Ruskin, FL 33570.

For more information, call Kowall at 813-777-4197.