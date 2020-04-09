We can still help

CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

Published on: April 9, 2020

You may have noticed I did not write a column last week. I didn’t know what to say. I still don’t. But just wanted to give some suggestions about things I’ve heard are helping in these trying times.

Sense of humor is at the top of the list. Not humor about the pandemic. But just the funny stuff that is still happening in our daily lives. How about your exhausted dogs who after 12 walks every day really want you back to work so they can rest. And don’t even get me started about the poor cats. They expect us, as their slaves, to give them eight hours of peace and space each day. So, what’s this home every day all day. We are decimating their preferred schedule.

Home projects have hit new heights. By the end of this, there won’t be a “honey-do” list left in the entire country. The project at my house is repainting the kitchen – cabinets, walls – the whole deal. The big problem is, I don’t know how to get blue paint off my black cat who is angry we’re doing this project at all. Any ideas?

And I know you’ve heard many of the rest ­— binge watching a TV series, reading a book — or should I say books? Surfing the net can help or not. If you are surfing news sites all day, I ‘m not sure that will make you happy or healthy. Facebook has its place. It’s great to reconnect with friends and family. And be careful with the whole exercise more often thing. I can tell which of you has not ridden a bike in forever. There are rules of the road. Please stop riding in the middle of the street.

And most of us are using or learning how to use devices or programs to stay virtually connected. It has been a lifesaver. At the chamber we are still hosting all our weekly and monthly meetings via Facebook live or Zoom. We want to stay in touch with our members, and our members want to stay connected with each other.

Chambers have been deemed an essential business as long as they are closed to the public. Our doors are closed. But we are in the office to answer phone calls and emails. Life still goes on, and people still need plumbers, A/C guys, take out food. And many times, you don’t know where to look or whom to call. So, the chamber can provide that resource you need from our list of member businesses.

And try to be happy with the little things. It rained on Sunday. That was awesome! We haven’t had rain in a month. Whatever it takes to bring joy to your life.

Give us a call at the locked chamber if you need something — 813-634-5111 — or shoot me an email — lynne@sccchamber.com. As I told our members, we don’t have all the answers, but we have your best interests at heart.

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@sccchamber.com.