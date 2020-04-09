Sunday is coming

Published on: April 9, 2020

Guest column

By DAVID OATES, Lead Pastor SeaGlass Church

Just before I wrote this article, I had conversations with two parishioners that have loved ones who are in the hospital battling COVID-19. Both are in critical condition, and we are praying for their survival.

Things are not normal. For many of us, other than what we are seeing and hearing on the news, gas prices being at a record low and having a few more children around, it’s hard to perceive how different the world is today than it was four weeks ago.

During times like these, we need hope: a hope that is larger than a two trillion-dollar stimulus package. We must grab for something more substantial.

I’ve been a pastor for 25 years, and I’ve never experienced anything like this. I want to share with you my hope, my hope for those who are scared, for those who are sick and for those looking for sanity. It’s the same hope that I had 25 years ago, but it has become even sweeter to me today.

As we walk through Holy Week, which began on Palm Sunday when Jesus entered Jerusalem riding on a donkey, celebrated the Passover with His disciples on Thursday, was betrayed by Judas, experienced an unlawful trial and was crucified at 3 p.m. on what is now known as Good Friday, my hope remains the same. No matter how dark Friday looks, Sunday is coming. No matter how bloody Friday is, Sunday is coming. No matter how hopeless Friday is, Sunday is coming. Jesus was battered, bruised, whipped and nailed to a tree on Friday, but on Sunday when He rose from the dead, He proved everything that He had said was true. His resurrection on Sunday proves that He had the power over sin, death and the grave. Over sickness — over COVID-19. There is no pestilence or disease that is stronger than the Resurrection. So, this Holy week, let us be reminded of a Sunday long ago that has the power to bring hope during this difficulty. Let it remind us that we can overcome, because Jesus has overcome. We can place our trust in Him.

If you don’t know this hope personally, my challenge to you is that we all need a Savior. I want to invite you to open a Bible to look up John 3. Some of you are only aware of a political Jesus or a Sunday School Jesus. I want to introduce you to the real Jesus, with not just practical truths, but a life that was so radical that it changed the whole world. You can find Him in the Bible. In John 3:3 Jesus said, “I tell you the truth, unless you are born again you cannot see the Kingdom of God.” The man He was talking to did not understand what this meant, so in John 3:6 Jesus said, “humans can reproduce only human life, but the Holy Spirit gives birth to spiritual life.” If you will put your hope and trust in Jesus, you can experience that life. John 3:17 says that “God sent His Son into the world not to judge the world, but to save the world through Him.” There is no judgment to anyone who believes in Him.

During this time, I believe many of you are more open to a hope that just weeks ago you would have scoffed at. Let Him find you!

David Oates is lead pastor at SeaGlass Church, 202 Apollo Beach Blvd., Apollo Beach. Reach him at 813-773-4333.