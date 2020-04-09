Obituaries for the week of April 9, 2020

Donald Hobbs

Published on: April 9, 2020

Donald Clifford Hobbs, 89, of Randolph Center, Vermont, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020, in the presence of his loving family. He is survived by his son, Dale, and wife Bonnie Hobbs of Maple Valley, WA; his son, David, and wife Anne-Marie Hobbs of Oakton, VA;his daughter, Diane Mellinger, and husband Jim Swift of Barnard, VT; and six grandchildren: Gemma, Kendra, Seth, Ryan, Tessa and Jordan.

Donald was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the son of Baden and Clara Hobbs. He received his BS and MS degrees in Pharmacy at the University of Alberta and completed his PhD in Biochemistry at the University of Tennessee. In 1951 he met the love of his life, Donna Thompson, and they were married in 1952. Together they enjoyed over 67 years of marriage. They had residences in East Lyme, CT, and Sun City Center, FL, prior to moving to Randolph Center.

Donald had an accomplished career at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, eventually rising to the role of Director of the Drug Metabolism Department in Groton, CT. He held numerous patents, including for a drug that helped patients recover from severe burns.

Donald was predeceased by Donna Hobbs on January 1, 2020.

An interment service will be held in Flanders, CT, at a later date.

Enid M. Stewart

Enid M. Stewart passed away early Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 86 years of age. She was born in Lancashire, England, and lived in Florida since 1958. She lived in Sun City Center since 2006.

She was preceded in death by her second husband, Buford Stewart, and also her first husband, William Sams. She was also preceded in death by her three sisters: Marie, Audrey and Dorothy, who resided in England. She is survived by her loving friend, Hugh Fleming: her daughter, Susan Caruso (Dan Caruso); her grandson, Michael Ferguson (Marian Ferguson) and two great-granddaughters, as well as beloved nieces, grand-nieces, nephews and grand-nephews around the world whom she loved dearly from afar.

Enid had a passion for life and loved to dance. She was a giving and caring person to her family, friends and everyone in general. She always had a smile and kind word for any stranger. A survivor of World War II in England, she immigrated to America, following her husband William who was in the Air Force and stationed in England during the Korean War. She became a citizen of the United States and was always supportive of our military and Veterans. She volunteered at many venues in Sun City Center and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 6287.

Her pride in her family shined, and she always had a story to tell about her grandson, a retired Army combat helicopter pilot. Her smile and readiness to help, her love for her family and her friendships held by many will be missed. But her spirit lives on with each smile and memory of her.

During this historic time of social distancing, no funeral will be held for Enid Stewart. A future celebration of life will be planned for family and friends as soon as allowed. Please make donations in lieu of flowers to Life Path Hospice House in Sun City Center in her honor.