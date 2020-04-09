Local churches adapt on the fly

Easter services dramatically altered

Published on: April 9, 2020

Resurrection Sunday falls on April 12 this year. Unfortunately, it will also take place as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused a number of states to issue shelter-in-place orders, close businesses and cancel school. This may also put a damper on Easter church plans.

Church is a big part of family Easter tradition for some; you can still attend your Sunday morning service from the comfort of your home. Though physical churches have closed their doors to comply with social distancing, services are still happening via livestream platforms like Facebook Live and on church websites. You can even dress up.

Matthew 28:6

He is not here, for He has risen, just as He said. Come, see the place where He was lying.

Below is a list of churches that submitted livestream services by press time.

Prince of Peace Catholic Church

Prince of Peace Catholic Church will livestream Easter service at 10 a.m. at www.popcc.org.

SeaGlass Church

SeaGlass Church will livestream its Easter morning service at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 12. Tune in at seaglass.church or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/seaglasschurch.

South Bay Church

South Bay Church has 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. online services at www.southbay.online.church.

South Shore United Methodist

South Shore United Methodist will livestream its Easter service on Sunday, April 12, at 11 a.m. via FacebookLive, which can be viewed by visiting www.facebook.com/southshoreumc.

St. Anne Catholic Church

St. Anne Catholic Church masses will be Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. and Sundays at 8 and 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. (Spanish) and 5 p.m. and can be viewed at www.saintanneruskin.org or www.facebook.com/SaintAnneMass.

Trinity Baptist Church

Trinity Baptist Church Sunday Morning Worship is at 10:30 a.m. via livestream at www.trinitybaptistscc.com.

United Methodist Church of Sun City Center

Online worship only at www.sccumc.com. Sundays 10 a.m. Contemporary; 11 a.m. Traditional. Also check out our online daily spiritual growth content

St. John Divine Episcopal

Sunday Livestreams at 10 a.m. on YouTube.com (search for St. John Divine)

Destiny Church

Come as you are and stay in your car! Drive in church services Sundays at 10:30 a.m., tune in to 87.9 FM, 2322 11th Ave. SE, Ruskin, pastor and worship team are live at the portico. Also broadcast on Facebook.

The Crossing Church

wearecrossing.online.church, Southshore Campus, 2409 E. College Ave., Ruskin.

Wellspring Church

Join us live online Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. at ourwellspringchurch.com/onlineworship. 705 9th St. SE, Ruskin.