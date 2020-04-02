Senior shopping hours

South Shore area grocers offer special shopping hours for seniors

Published on: April 2, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Grocery stores throughout the area are stepping up to help older residents, and, in some cases, those with special needs, safely get their groceries and other necessities during times allotted solely to them.

Every company sets its own criteria for who qualifies for this current accommodation. The hours listed may be subject to change.

• Aldi, Sun City Center and Riverview – Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., is reserved for seniors, expectant mothers and those with underlying health concerns. Regular stores are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days, until further notice.

• Big Lots, Ruskin – first hour of every day is reserved for seniors ages 65 and older, and those most vulnerable. Store opens 9 a.m. seven days, otherwise. Open seven days until 9 p.m.

• Dollar General, Ruskin, Riverview, Apollo Beach and Sun City Center – first hour of business daily is reserved for seniors and those at risk; store hours vary by location.

• Publix supermarkets, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach and Riverview – shoppers ages 65 and older, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 7 to 8 a.m. Regular hours are currently 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Save-A-Lot, Sun City Center – senior hours, 8 to 9 a.m. daily; store closes 9 p.m., seven days a week.

• Sam’s Club, Riverview – Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for members who are seniors, folks with disabilities or those with compromised immune systems; includes pharmacy and optical centers. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

• Target, Riverview – shoppers ages 65 and older, pregnant or at risk, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 to 9 a.m., plus discounts for seniors 65 and older. Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days.

• Walgreens, Sun City Center, Riverview, Apollo Beach – seniors day for folks ages 55 and older, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, with discount on regular-priced, most-needed items; store hours 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. all other days.

• Walmart Neighborhood Market, Riverview – seniors ages 60 and older, 6 to 7 a.m., Tuesday. Regular store hours are 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Bakery closes at 8 p.m.

• Walmart Supercenters, Sun City Center and Gibsonton – folks ages 60 and older, Tuesdays, 6 to 7 a.m. through April 28. Store hours are 7 to 8:30 p.m., daily.

• Winn-Dixie, Ruskin, Apollo Beach, Sun City Center, Riverview – elderly residents and those with compromised immune systems, Monday through Friday, 8 to 9 a.m. Check with location for hours of business, otherwise.