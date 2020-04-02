Obituaries for the week of April 2, 2020

Robert J. Benford

Published on: April 2, 2020

Robert James Benford, 84, passed away at his home on March 21, 2020, in Sun City Center, Florida. Born in Indiana, he moved with his mother from South Bend during the eighth grade to Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona and El Paso, Texas. He graduated from Ysleta High School in 1954 as a member of the National Honor Society. In 1958 he graduated from Texas Western College with a B.A. in Education and Zoology after attending college for just three years.

A born communicator, Bob worked 36 years in two divisions of Norwich Pharmaceutical. He started his career as a territory sales representative and was promoted to Government Sales covering US military doctors in England, Germany, Spain and Italy. Later, Bob was promoted to district sales manager in Boston and then assistant national sales manager at the company’s headquarters in Norwich, N.Y. There he headed the Sales Training department and became corporate training manager. He was promoted to world-wide director of Personnel and Training.

Bob and his first wife, Helen Gail, divorced in 1976. He married Lee Decker in 1977. She survives him. Between the two families, they have five children, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

After retirement Bob and Lee moved to Sun City Center in 1997. He was very active in the John Donnelly table tennis club, where he served as president for two terms. Bob was an active member of the Pelican Players theatre group. He served on the board as an actor, director, stage manager and producer of numerous productions. Bob also served as a member of the Royal Doulton Property Owner’s Association.

There will be no services; in lieu of any memorial gifts, please contribute to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad.

Carmen Rosa Straley

Carmen Rosa Straley, 82, of Sun City Center, passed away on March 15, 2020. Carmen graduated with a pharmacy degree from San Marcos University, Lima, Peru. She continued on and graduated with a BS Degree in Teacher Education from Federico Villareal University, Lima, Peru, and a BA Degree in teacher education from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Carmen retired as a bilingual teacher from the Salt Lake City School District and as a science teacher from Mary Help of Christians Catholic School, Fairborn, Ohio. After retirement, she moved to Sun City Center, Florida, in 2007.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Jorge, Juan and Paco. Carmen is survived by her loving husband, Richard. She will be laid to rest in Xenia, Ohio.