50 things to do while isolated

There are things you can do to keep sane while isolated

Published on: March 19, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Given that we’ve all been asked to exercise social distancing, we need to find activities to keep our boredom at bay.

Here’s a list of 50 things to consider:

1) Turn off the TV; read a new book.

2) Get off the couch; walk the dog.

3) Get off the couch; walk yourself.

4) Give your cell phone a rest; get some sleep.

5) In place of in-person contact, text, call or (gasp!) write a letter.

6) Discover your inner artist; draw something.

7) Organize a cluttered area of your home. (You know you’ve wanted to…)

8) Clean up your cell phone contacts and photos, computer files.

9) Exercise, practice yoga, ride a bike or get out outside for some sunshine and vitamin D.

10) Unless you’re a masochist, keep news watching to a minimum.

11) Sharpen your gaming skills.

12) Plan some future trips or adventures.

13) Weed through your closet and donate what you no longer use at a later date.

14) Try a new recipe or two.

15) Wash your car or clean the garage.

16) Stream uplifting movies or YouTube videos.

17) Download podcasts on subjects you’re interested in.

18) Enjoy your favorite music.

19) Do a photographic household inventory. (Hurricane season starts June 1.)

20) Do a jigsaw or crossword puzzle; try Sudoku.

21) Knit, crochet, cross stitch or sew.

22) Brush up on or learn a new language online.

23) Practice meditation.

24) Keep a journal.

25) Make a bucket list.

26) Do some online genealogy research.

27) Call someone you haven’t spoken to in a while.

28) Spend time in the garden.

29) Do some arts and crafts.

30) Make a handmade card for someone.

31) Compile a list of things you’re grateful for.

32) Go through old files and papers; purge what’s no longer needed.

33) Write a letter and express your feelings to God, your Creator or the Universe.

34) Take a nap.

35) Spend some meaningful time with your pet.

36) Watch some vintage movies or reruns of old TV shows like I Love Lucy, The Andy Griffith Show or The Waltons.

37) Read some classics like Treasure Island, To Kill a Mockingbird or Little Women.

38) Play board games with your family (if they’re with you).

39) Learn to use the free, online library.

40) Learn to Skype.

41) Go through your medicine cabinet and put outdated meds in a bag for the next community collection.

42) Visit your local park; go for a hike.

43) Clean out your refrigerator/freezer.

44) Learn how to stargaze and identify constellations.

45) If you have a musical instrument, dust it off and learn a new tune.

46) Pamper yourself with an in-house spa day.

47) Re-arrange your furniture, if you can do so without injury.

48) Watch birds and learn to ID them and their songs.

49) Paint a room in your house, again without injury.

50) Unplug from technology for a day.