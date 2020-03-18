Obituaries for the week of March 19, 2020

Published on: March 18, 2020

Philip (PJ) Combs

On March twenty-four

You’ll be thirty-four

And loved forevermore.

Love always,

Mom, Travis, Nana & Grampy

Sammy A. Frisella

Sammy A. Frisella, 76, passed away surrounded by loving family on March 6, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

Born August 18, 1943, in Rockford, IL, the son of Joseph and Lena Frisella. Married the love of his life, Linda L. Bardelli in Rockford on November 29, 1975.

He was employed by Chrysler for 35 year, retiring in 2000, and previous owner of Rue Marche lounge and Dodge Brothers’ Roadhouse restaurant.

After retiring, Sammy moved to Sun City Center, FL, where he resided for the past 10 years, enjoying golf, playing cards and his love for antique cars.

Survivors include wife, Linda; sons: Todd (Shelly) Frisella, Paul (Patty) Frisella and Brett Gipson.

A celebration of life will be held at the Atrium in Sun City Center, Sandpiper Room, Saturday, April 25, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Terry L. Klinker

Terry L. Klinker, 79, of Apollo Beach, Florida, passed away February 9, 2020, following a brief illness.Terry was born in Van Wert, Ohio, on August 2, 1940. Terry graduated from Woodburn High School, Woodburn, Indiana. He was a U.S. Naval Air veteran where he received his electronics training and trained future naval pilots. Terry spent his career in agriculture, spending 30 plus years in modern dairy farm equipment and large dairy operations, retiring to Apollo Beach, Florida, in 2000.

Terry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda; son Terry II; granddaughters, Erika Lindsey and Ashley (Kyle) Collins; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Parker Lindsey and Victoria Collins; brothers Bill and Lynn Klinker; sister, Charlotte McCowan; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sons Timothy and Andrew; his parents, Ernest H. and Donna Klinker; brothers, Garth and James Klinker; and sister, Beverly Gumm. Terry was much loved and respected by his family and the communities he touched. To quote Terry’s son, “If I can be half the person my dad was, the giving husband, father and grandfather, I’ll have done alright.” Celebrations of life are being planned for Apollo Beach, Florida, and New Haven, Indiana, at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the American Heart Association and Christ Lutheran Church, Woodburn, Indiana.

Gregory E. Mierzwinski

Gregory E. Mierzwinski, born September 5, 1951, in Chicago, IL, passed away March 5 at the age of 68 in Tampa, FL, of natural causes. He attended St. Patrick’s High School in Chicago, Class of 1969, Yale University, Class of 1973 and the University of Indiana Law School, Class of 1976.

He is survived by Mary Oursler (sister); Eric and Ken Mierzwinski (nephews) and Lisa Berg-Shamhart (niece and his angel); Danielle, JJ, Donna-Marie, Linda, Laura (great-nieces and nephews). A private service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation in Greg’s name to Sun City Center Emergency Squad where Greg volunteered and who came to his assistance many times, www.sccems.com. He will be dearly missed.