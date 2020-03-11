Recent Posts

Future Career Academy expands

Workforce Development Partners targets high school seniors

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

What started as a conversation is now an emerging countywide initiative that connects high school graduates not bound for college to good-paying, career-oriented jobs with employers close to home.

The process, under the auspices of the newly formed nonprofit Workforce Development Partners Corp., in partnership with the School District of Hillsborough County, involves job search and readiness instruction at school, student field trips to local businesses, job fairs for students and a “signing day” at the students’ home schools to celebrate their newly obtained jobs.

According to Yvonne Fry, the driving force behind Workforce Development Partners, the overarching aim is “to change the paradigm of what success looks like” for young adults who do not secure college degrees. Success, Fry said, “is no debt, a good salary with a great company, benefits and opportunities for advancement.”

Today, four clusters of schools are involved in the effort.

The South Hillsborough cluster is taking shape with Dr. Earl J. Lennard High School in Ruskin, with expansion set for Riverview and Spoto high schools, and, eventually, Sumner High, which debuts in August but does not have a senior class until the 2021-22 school year.

The East Tampa cluster is emerging with Middleton High. The Brandon cluster involves Armwood, Bloomingdale and Brandon high schools. And the Plant City cluster involves Durant, Plant City and Strawberry Crest high schools and the Simmons Career Center.

“We started a conversation and didn’t know where it would lead,” said Fry, a founding member of the Plant City Development Corp. (PCEDC), under whose auspices the effort took root in 2015. “We started at Plant City High School, bringing businesses in close with students, to build symbiotic relationships, and then the magic happened.”

The aim for students is to “build a bridge to their future that is attainable.” Fry said, and for employers, to fill entry level jobs with graduates armed with job readiness skills and informed about the industries in which they seek work, such as manufacturing, warehousing and health care.

How the “magic” plays out is discussed online at www.PlantCityCareerAcademy.com and www.TheFutureCareerAcademy.com, where students learn about community-based businesses and industries and business people, in turn, connects to young workers seeking employment, including through hyper-local videos. Eventually, all school clusters will have their own sites, which, in turn, will feed into the Future Career Academy website.

“We focus on industries in each community that are thriving and forecasted to continue to dominate that market,” said Fry, owner of Fryed Egg Productions, a full-service creative agency specializing in marketing, event production and film.

Growing organically from the 2015 career fair at Plant City High, the nine schools involved now have Future Fair events set for the spring, where hiring officials will meet with upcoming, job-bound high school seniors.

The one-day career expo and hiring event for the South Hillsborough cluster is set for April 28 at Lennard High. The remaining Future Fair dates are April 15 for the Brandon cluster, at HCC at The Regent in Riverview; April 21 for the East Tampa cluster, at Middleton High; and April 23 for the Plant City cluster, at the HCC Trinkle Center in Plant City.

Students apply for admission to the job fairs to further test their job search skills. Once the fairs are established, like the one at Plant City High, they will open to the public in the afternoon, after cluster students attend in the morning.

Leading up to the Future Fair, students learn how to draft and craft resumes, hone their interviewing skills and research industries and jobs they’d like to pursue. Some time around the Greater American Teach-In in November, business representatives are brought to the school for an assembly of seniors, where they answer questions and talk about the types of jobs open to young adults in the community — and how to maximize their remaining high school studies to become eligible for hiring.

In January, students apply to participate in a Future Career Academy field trip to local businesses, where students get a first-hand look at work in action and time to talk with hiring representatives over lunch.

“They talk to them human to human, and not as employer and student, and the magic in that is unbelievable,” Fry said. “Employers talk about their own stories. It’s all about building relationships and trust and to propel students forward.”

As for the English teachers who embrace workforce readiness in their classroom studies, businesses who sponsor job fairs and engage with students, and students who sign up to take the journey, “It’s joyful work,” Fry said, “and I’m just grateful everyone is helping us make a difference for kids.”

To learn more and for business and community partnership opportunities, visit www.TheFutureFairAcademy.com.