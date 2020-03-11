Recent Posts

Spring Trade Show

Chamber’s Spring Trade Show draws large crowd

Published on: March 11, 2020

Organizers of the Sun City Area Chamber’s annual Spring Trade Show said they were pleased with the turnout and member participation this year.

Between 800 and 900 residents came to interact with representatives of more than 85 business and nonprofit chamber members and walked away with information, special offers, prizes and other goodies.

The event took place March 6 at Community Hall.

The chamber’s Fall Business Expo is set for Oct. 1, same location.

Lois Kindle