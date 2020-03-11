Recent Posts

Spring Trade Show
Published on: March 11, 2020
Chamber’s Spring Trade Show draws large crowd
Organizers of the Sun City Area Chamber’s annual Spring Trade Show said they were pleased with the turnout and member participation this year.
Between 800 and 900 residents came to interact with representatives of more than 85 business and nonprofit chamber members and walked away with information, special offers, prizes and other goodies.
The event took place March 6 at Community Hall.
The chamber’s Fall Business Expo is set for Oct. 1, same location.
Lois Kindle
LOIS KINDLE PHOTOS
Lynne Conlan, executive director of the SCC Area Chamber, is all smiles after doing a magically appearing flower trick at the recent Spring Trade Show. She was “competing” (wink, wink) with strolling, professional magician Geoff Williams, who was there to draw visitors.
D & L Insurance Agency of South Shore, represented by its co-owner Cheryl DeLeon, was among 90 business and nonprofit chamber members participating in this year’s Spring Trade Show.
Hundreds of visitors flocked Community Hall March 6 for the Sun City Area Chamber’s Spring Trade Show. In addition to showcasing their products and services, vendors featured promotional offers, prizes and lots of sweet treats.
Brian Bower, financial advisor for Edward Jones, chats with Sun City Center resident Carolyn Rohr during the recent Spring Trade Show, hosted by the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce.
Advertising consultants Melissa Roberts and Desi Ferreira, of The Observer News, have a bit of fun posing for the camera at the March 6 Sun City Area Chamber’s Spring Trade Show at Community Hall.
Rick Matteson, of Sun City Center, stops by to thank HSCO Community Deputy Jeff Merry for the job he does protecting seniors in the area and keeping them informed.
Strolling, professional magician Geoff Williams entertains Linda Bleser, center, and Denise Madison, both of Sun City Center, with one of his magical tricks during the SCC Area Chamber’s March 6 Trade Show.
EMT Robin Watt, assistant chief/public relations for the Sun City Center Emergency Squad, staffs the vendor table at the trade show to recruit new volunteers and share information about what the squad does.
Jean Burkeson, one of the founders of the Riverview Woman’s Club, answers a visitor’s questions about the organization at the Spring Trade Show March 6.