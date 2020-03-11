Recent Posts

POSTPONED: Draw In

Published on: March 11, 2020

Firehouse Cultural Center to host Draw In, arts celebration for the community

By LOIS KINDLE

German artist Joseph Beuys once said, “Everyone is an artist,” which means we all have creative potential and a need to express it.

The Firehouse Cultural Center will give folks the chance to discover their inner artists at the 12th Annual Draw In from noon to 3:30 p.m. March 21 at 101 2nd Ave. NW, Ruskin. The event will be followed by a giant puppet parade from 3:30 to 4. Food trucks will be on site.

The arts-filled event for people of all ages will feature lots of fun and interesting activities, led by professional artists and educators. And the great thing is you don’t need a bit of experience.

“I love the Draw In because people who feel they’re not artistic find that they are,” said Beth Stein, events coordinator for the Firehouse Cultural Center. “And the schooled artists find creative methods of making art in new ways.

“The event is a celebration of the arts, offering the community unique artistic experiences for both children and adults,” Stein said. “All of the activities are free. We invite you to bring the whole family!”

Set to the theme, Salute to Sea Creatures, the activities will include the following:

Chalk It Up, figure-tracing activity, (Whitney Collins, of FishHawk);

Recycled Robots, construction project, Ruskin artist Dee Hood;

Fish on a Stick, puppeteer Sara Peattie;

Jellyfish, octopus bowl project, art teacher Delaney Simone and student Willow Morgan;

Plein Air Drawing, open-air art, Ruskin artist Bruce Marsh;

Painting with Brooms, Susan Fredricks, of the Tampa Museum of Art;

The Big Aquarium, giant-canvas wall painting with unusual instruments, Norelle Siliati, retired art teacher from Riverview;

Sea Necklaces and Pins, shell art, Ruskin silversmith Kate Hamilton;

Huge Bubbles, creating art with bubbles, Tuli Carswell, art teacher from Sun City Center; and

Progress Village art teacher Will Talenti will do some truly innovative painting for the event.

“This year, the Draw In will also feature an artist in residence, professional puppet-maker Sara Peattie., who will be returning for a second time to conduct her popular giant puppet workshops.

Workshops for people ages 8 and older will take place March 16 to 20, feature both scheduled classes and open studio time and culminate Saturday, March 21, when all of the puppets will be featured in a big parade in front of the Firehouse. Individuals and families are welcome, and materials will be provided.

The cost is $50 for the week for one person and $75 for two-to-four people working on the same puppet. Allowances will be made for larger families, Stein said.

The professional puppeteer will also offer two small puppet workshops for $15 per session for the entire family on March 18 and 19, plus a free teacher workshop March 16.

For information on session times and to register, call 813-645-7651.

The Draw In is a continuation of the Ruskin Big Draw, which dates back to 2009. In 2014, the Firehouse Cultural Center co-sponsored the event with the South Shore Arts Council and took full responsibility for it four years later. It was renamed the Draw In and moved from taking place in the fall to spring.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization offering year-round classes, workshops and entertainment. Scholarships are available for those in need of financial assistance.

For information on programming, becoming a member or making a tax-deductible donation, call 813-645-7651 or visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.