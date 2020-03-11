Recent Posts

Free closed-caption telephones

Free closed-caption telephones for the hearing impaired

Published on: March 11, 2020

By STEPHEN FLANAGAN JACKSON

Dana Schroeder, former executive director of the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce, has switched gears and is now the area representative for a unique, free closed-caption telephone service.

Schroeder, a resident of Sun City Center for 18 years, is now Outreach Education Installation at CapTel. “I love knowing that I am giving people with hearing loss a way to reconnect with the outside world. They can have a better relationship with family who live somewhere else. They can make sure they are getting accurate information when they talk to businesses, their physicians and the pharmacy. They are finally able to be a part of their community.”

Schroeder explains that as OEI she represents CapTel closed-caption phones in a federal government program under the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Discussing her new work, which provides her a large degree of contentment and satisfaction, Schroeder remarked, “As an OEI outreach educator, I make sure everyone in my area (Lakeland to Sarasota) knows these phones are available to anyone with a hearing loss at no cost to them. The phones belong to them, and the installation and service are free as well.”

Some of the challenges faced by Schroeder are people not believing the phones are actually free. She says, “My installer, Larry Berman of Sun City Center, has difficulty setting appointments with folks who have trouble understanding him on the phone prior to his installing their closed-caption phone. No one was really working this area to get the word out about this government program. I’m excited to be dedicated to this mission for the foreseeable future,” added Schroeder.

Other companies out there make closed-caption phones, but CapTel invented the technology, according to Schroeder. “We have a 98 percent accuracy rate in our translation from voice to text, and they manufacture the phones right here in the USA. There are several features on the CapTel phone that are not on other brands, and we feel this is important to the folks who rely on our technology to communicate with others.”

Schroeder says she would be happy to speak to any group or answer any questions. “I can be reached at 813-422-4175.”

What is CapTel Captioned Telephone? It is a free service that is ideal for people with some degree of hearing loss.

The Captioned Telephone, or CapTel, works like any other telephone with one important addition — it displays every word the caller says throughout the conversation. CapTel captioning service is provided as part of a federally-funded program, regulated by the FCC, that is designed specifically to help individuals with hearing loss access the telephone.

How it works: You dial the other person’s number, exactly the same way as with any other telephone. As you dial, the phone automatically connects to a free captioning service. When the other party answers, you hear everything they say – just like a traditional call. The captioning service transcribes everything they say into captions, so you can read it too.