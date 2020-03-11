Recent Posts

AG Barr is keynote speaker at senior summit

Published on: March 11, 2020

By PHYLLIS HODGES

We hear often from local, county and state officials about the myriad of scams targeting seniors and steps being taken to increase wariness. In Sun City Center, Hillsborough County Deputy Sheriff Jeff Merry works tirelessly to warn residents, and the HC Sheriff’s Office has worked with the SCC Men’s Club for the past three years to hold an annual Preventing Crime Against Seniors symposium.

It was a video of one of these symposiums and learning about the programs in this area to protect seniors that prompted the Department of Justice to hold a Keeping Seniors Safe summit in SCC March 3. U.S. Attorney General William Barr delivered the keynote address to an audience of about 700 in the Community Association’s Community Hall.

In his remarks, Attorney General Barr called the steps his department is taking to protect elders and to prosecute abusers aggressive and unprecedented. “This is a concern that carries particular resonance here in Florida, where one in five residents is age 65 or older,” he said. “This state is already home to over 44.1 million elders — more than the populations of 23 states — and seniors represent the fastest growing age group in the Sunshine State. The Department of Justice frequently coordinates with the Florida Attorney General’s Office, whose Seniors vs. Crime program engages ‘senior sleuths’ who last year directly assisted more than 13,000 elders with everything from understanding bills they received to recovering property or money that was fraudulently taken from them.”

Attorney General Barr urged victims to make their voices heard, noting that criminals who perpetuate these crimes depend on their victims’ silence. Victims routinely report feeling embarrassed and ashamed that they have fallen for these ploys. He announced a newly launched National Elder Fraud Hotline — 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311) and talked about the largest coordinated sweep of elder fraud cases in history that involved elder fraud schemes causing alleged losses of over a billion dollars. He declared that “Prevention and Disruption of Transnational Elder Fraud” is to be an agency priority goal, making it one of the department’s four top priorities.

Barr also spoke passionately about extreme abuse and neglect in nursing homes and long-term care providers where owners and operators put profits over patients. He announced the launch of the Department of Justice’s National Nursing Home Initiative, which will coordinate and enhance civil and criminal efforts to identify the most problematic nursing homes and bring those owners and operators to justice.

Kellyanne Conway, assistant to the president & senior counselor, and Attorney General of Florida Ashley Moody were among several other speakers in the first half of the summit. The second half had panel discussions on What Can Be Done to Prevent and Detect Abuse in America’s Nursing Homes and Enhancing Public & Private Partnerships to Prevent Elder Fraud.

We are told that Department of Justice officials are so impressed with the HSCO’s fraud prevention measures that they will be using them as an example in encouraging similar programs throughout the country. The Keeping Seniors Safe summit in SCC was the first federal summit of its kind, and they expect to hold others.

A little advance notice for your calendars: The Third Annual Crime Prevention Symposium in Sun City Center is scheduled for April 7, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Community Hall, 1910 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. It is free and open to the public, sponsored by SCC Men’s Club, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Community Foundation of Tampa Bay.