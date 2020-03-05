Recent Posts

Wrestling peaks for local schools

“Strength Through Adversity”

Published on: March 5, 2020

Lennard High School’s Camari Richardson is the 2020 District Champion in the 170 Gold class. The meet was held at East Bay High School on Feb. 21. Also winning in the Mens 132 Gold division was Daegan Buzbee.

Wrestling peaks for local schools

Hard work and determination was the Lennard Regional Qualifying Wrestlers motto all season (Yaideliz Lorenzo, Daegan Buzbee, Camari Richardson, Anthony Cruz and Yovani Gonzales). They advanced out of the District because of this work ethic and mentality. In his first season of wrestling Camari Richardson (senior) came two matches away from going to the State Tournament. In his second season of wrestling Daegan Buzbee (sophomore) could have won the Region but suffered a season-ending injury. It is difficult to deal with these kind of injuries but we must accept what happens and continue to move forward in life. The Lennard wrestling team’s saying for this year was “Strength Through Adversity.” That applies on and off the mat. Life can be tough at times. I believe the sport of wrestling prepares people for life’s adversities more than any other sport.

Coach Pat Lavin, Lennard High School

Rich & Company Florida LLC photos