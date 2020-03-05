Recent Posts

Kings Point Spring Fling

Kings Point to host its annual Spring Fling March 13

Published on: March 5, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Everyone in South Shore is invited to one of Kings Point’s biggest events of the year as the community highlights its clubs and the businesses that serve its residents and beyond.

Spring Fling will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 13 inside the Kings Point North Club and the Veterans Theater at 1900 Clubhouse Lane. Admission is free.

The event will showcase groups like the Kings Point Crafters, Lapidary, Woodchoppers, Pottery clubs in the café area and feature about 70 businesses inside the theater. Representatives from companies in the fields of financial services, in-home care, travel, home improvement, health care, insurance and others will be on hand. Examples are Ameriprise Financial and Trustco Bank; Rockstone Pavers and Service Master 24 Hour; Visiting Angels and Helping Hands; Glenna on the Go and Cruise Planners; Cora Physical Therapy and The Eye Associates; and AAA.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Sun City Center Emergency Squad will be represented, as well.

“They’ll be meeting with visitors and discussing what they do, their products and services,” said Matt Permuth, director of program development for Vesta Property Services at Kings Point. “There will be raffles, special offers, goody bags and treats. And health screenings will be available.”

Permuth noted the event’s usual crowd is between 800 and 1,100 people.

Food will be available at the café and Monstah Lobsta food truck; the latter serves on-the-go lobster rolls, crab cake sliders, shrimp tacos, fish ‘n chips and other seafood delights “straight from the coast of Maine.”

Wolfe’s Produce will also be on hand with whatever’s fresh and in season.

“Spring Fling is a great place to learn about scores of local businesses and Kings Point clubs in one place,” Permuth said. “And for our residents, it’s an opportunity to do so without having to leave the community.”

Anyone from outside the community coming to Spring Fling should enter the visitor side of the gate and tell the security personnel where you are going. The clubhouse is immediately on the right.

Kings Point is a gated, active adult community within Sun City Center for seniors ages 55 and older. It features maintenance-free living and a plethora of amenities, including three major clubhouses, eight pools and spas, state-of-the- art fitness center and all kinds of outdoor sporting activities.

The community has three major events annually: the Fall Expo in October, Winter Wellness in January and Spring Fling in March. Its also hosts special, themed events, like Woodstock, which will take place April 8. Stay tuned for details.

For more information, visit www.kingspointsuncoast.com.