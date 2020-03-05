Recent Posts

IrisVision brings sight to locals

Technological device helps people with low vision see better

Published on: March 5, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Thanks to lightweight, low-vision glasses called IrisVision, Gretchen Meixner can now see the faces of her family members and friends, even objects around her home that she hasn’t seen in years.

Meixner, 96, has been legally blind for the past dozen years or so as the result of macular degeneration, and the headset will enable the Sun City Center resident to use the combination of its technology and her peripheral vision to do things like watch TV, enjoy the upcoming season of Rays baseball and read.

“She can’t walk with it on and has to relearn how to touch things,” said the Rev. Sue Meixner, Gretchen’s oldest daughter who has been her mom’s “eyes and ears” for years. “But she can see our church AV screen now and her ‘Lunch Bunch’ friends, whom she’s been meeting every Tuesday for the past 15 years.”

Just after Christmas, when her entire family gathered for the Meixners 78th wedding anniversary, Gretchen (who was wearing the IrisVision) had a particularly moving experience.

“I was absolutely shocked to see my great grandchildren,” she said. “It was wonderful to be able to really see them for the first time!”

According to Sue, it was her dad David who actually discovered the headset.

“My father saw a story about the 100 most significant inventions in Time magazine in 2019,” she said, adding he had been researching for something to help his wife for years.

A product called OrCam was on the list.

David contacted the manufacturer, and the company contacted a sales representative named Bob Schrepfer, owner of The Magnification Co. in St. Petersburg, to come to their home with the product. It was essentially a reader that attached to Gretchen’s glasses.

“She didn’t need it because she already had an audio reader,” Sue said. “Then Bob came with the vision headset, and we were all amazed.”

“I was sitting at the dining room table, where I couldn’t see the kitchen clock,” Gretchen said. “He put this contraption on my head and asked me what time it was, and I said, “It’s 22 minutes past 10.”

Then she caught a glimpse of her husband’s head from the corner of her eye. She could actually see the whites of his eyes.

“Oh, you’ve gained weight,” she said, smiling.

The experience led the Meixners to purchase the IrisVision with a 21-day return policy, Schrepner said. The cost was $2,995.

The IrisVision is an electronic orb video magnifier that, unlike binoculars, which have one power magnifier and a very limited field of view, has a one to 30 magnifier and 70-degree field of view.

The headset helps people with macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and many other low-vision conditions.

Schrepfer is Irisvision’s exclusive dealer for the state. As such, he’s available for a free 60- to 90-minute in-home consultation for any of the 150-plus magnifier devices his company carries. He currently has 50 to 60 customers in Sun City Center alone.

Joe Graff, of Freedom Plaza, is one of them. Like Gretchen Meixner, he has an IrisVision headset.

“What he can see is better,” said his wife Ann. “He watches TV and presentations and can see people, including his great grandchildren, whom he hadn’t seen in years. It has absolutely made a difference in his quality of life.”

For more information, call Bob Schrepfer toll free at 866-343-3395 or 727-403-1491.