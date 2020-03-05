Recent Posts

Gamble Plantation Open House March 8

Published on: March 5, 2020

The United Daughters of the Confederacy, Judah P. Benjamin Chapter, and the Florida Park Service proudly announce that the 60th annual Spring Open House will be held this year on Sunday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gamble Plantation Historic State Park, 3708 Patten Ave., Ellenton.

Once again you can travel back to the Old South during the day through the many lifestyle demonstrations of that period. To add that special touch of authenticity to the day, the ladies of the United Daughters of the Confederacy will be wearing costumes reminiscent of the era of the 1840’s through 1870’s. The Gamble Mansion will be open to the public with free tours of the building. There will be music, crafts and fun for everyone. Admission and parking will be free.

They extend a most cordial invitation for everyone to join them for the Spring Open House. Florida State Parks are in various stages of accessibility and are working to improve access to services and facilities. Should you need assistance to enable your full participation, contact Gamble Plantation.

For further information, call Gamble Plantation Historic State Park at 941-723-4536.

