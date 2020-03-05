Recent Posts

Dear Editor – March 5, 2020

Emergency Squad desperately needs patient-care volunteers

Published on: March 5, 2020

Dear Editor,

It is our great honor and privilege to serve the residents of Sun City Center as we have for the past 55+ years. The Sun City Center Emergency Squad is, however, the last of its kind in Florida – an all-volunteer rescue service. No other senior community has anything like us. We have grown and developed over the past 55 years, due to a community that has provided both financial and human resources. We have been fortunate to have the support and appreciation of our residents.

In the last several years, we have seen a trend where we lose more volunteers annually than we gain. In 2019, we had 77 new volunteers join the Squad; however, we had 91 volunteers leave. The previous year, 2018, we had 53 new volunteers, but 94 left. In 2017, 56 volunteers joined the Squad; 97 left. This trend has gone on the last few years.

I’m sure that many people will wonder why this happens. Here are the primary reasons: We are mostly retired seniors, just like our community; often, family members or spouses have health issues, requiring our attention. Eventually, all of our volunteers “age out,” due to their own health issues or simply aging.

We have stepped up our recruiting efforts, found new ways to schedule our ambulance crews and have worked many hours trying to find a way to continue the level of service we have provided in the past. We have been successful in recruiting our non-ambulance volunteers, and we thank all of our newest recruits for stepping up, but our critical need is for volunteers who are willing to assist with hands-on patient care. Without these volunteers, the long-term viability of the Emergency Squad is in question.

We have a unique and amazing organization — not owned by anyone, but heavily invested in by everyone. Our volunteers are committed to helping their neighbors. Our residents count on us to be there for them. Our donors know that every penny they give, goes 100 percent to the operations of our service. Our value to the community is such that numbers can’t be applied.

We love what we do, but with the limited number of “patient-care” volunteers, our core ambulance volunteers are wearing out. We ask our community, please consider learning more about our ambulance and van services. Patient care is a true joy and satisfaction to those of us that provide the hands-on care — but we can’t do it alone.

Robin Watt, Asst. Chief, Public Relations,

SCC Emergency Squad

To the person leaving large amounts of dry cat food…

Dear Editor,

Feline Folks feeds cats daily in Sun City Center — 365 days a year in rain, shine or freezing weather.

We feed at 5 a.m., watch each cat eat and NEVER leave food behind.

We know you are doing this for kindness to these lovely creatures, but you are promoting the following problems:

1. Attracting raccoons and other wild animals;

2. Attracting birds and their poop, which is unhealthy and unsightly;

3. Attracting ants and other insects; and

4. Leaving soggy food for feline folks to clean up to avoid the above and so residents don’t feel we are doing this.

We are happy to have you join us or donate food. Lots to do including (or not) feeding the cats.

Feline Folks is a 501(c)3, is totally not for profit, operating on donations and through the kindness of volunteers. Currently there is a need for help feeding the community cats. Contact us at info@felinefolks.us or, better yet, stop by the Meow Mixer on March 5 in the Kings Point Culinary Room in the 2020 building.

You can also visit our Facebook site – “Feline Folks of Sun City Center.”

Kathy Vitale, Volunteer