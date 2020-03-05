Recent Posts

A busy March ahead

CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

Published on: March 5, 2020

After “Octobers, Novembers and Decembers to Remember,” I don’t know what to call March ­— not exactly a rhymer’s paradise. So, we’ll have to stick with busy.

First of all, after months of planning, this Friday it’s finally time for the chamber’s Spring Expo. Yay! Join us from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SCC Community Hall, 1910 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. Admission is free. If you want more information, see the ad on page 17.

On Tuesday, March 10, it’s time for our monthly coffee. Members should join us at Holiday Inn Express from 8 to 9 a.m. at 226 TECO Road in Ruskin. It’s our time for networking and breakfast before heading off to work.

The Exchange happens every Wednesday. Members and non-members alike can join our networking superstars from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring a bag lunch and plenty of business cards. Our meeting this month will be held at South Shore Taxes and More at 763 Cortaro Drive in Ruskin.

Then on Thursday, March 12, we’ve got an open house and a multi-chamber ribbon cutting to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Railroad & Industrial Federal Credit Union at 619 30th Street NE, in Ruskin. This fun-filled event is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., with the ribbon cutting scheduled for 11:30. Come one, come all to give them a hearty congrats for this milestone anniversary.

Always the highlight of any month is our Monthly Member Lunch. This month it’s March 19. Members and non-members alike can join us from ll:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to find out how Mary Lee Walker and her nonprofit Gladiators can help our local nonprofits thrive. Our new luncheon home is the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 1st Avenue NE, Ruskin. Just remember, RSVPs are required.

Our new ambassadors’ meeting time is on the fourth Tuesday of the month. Chamber members can join us Tuesday, March 24, from 9 to 10 a.m. in the chamber boardroom. All members are welcome to attend to find out how important the ambassadors are to the chamber and what the benefits are from participating in the this vital program.

Thursday, March 26, is our Business After Hours, sponsored by Lola Apartments. Members can stop by for networking and some snacks on their way home from work. You’ve gotta see this place, people — it’s gorgeous! We’ll see you from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 9960 Jonas Salk Drive, behind St. Joseph’s Hospital in Riverview.

Our Military and Veterans Affairs Committee rounds out our busy March on Friday, March 27, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the chamber board room.

So, if you’ve been wondering what events the chamber hosts, there you have it. We hope to see you at one of them.

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@sccchamber.com.