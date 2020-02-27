Spring Trade Show to be magical

Sun City Center Area Chamber’s Spring Trade Show to be magical

Published on: February 27, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

The Sun City Center Area Chamber is conjuring up some special fun for residents during its annual Spring Trade Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Community Hall. Sponsored by the Hillsborough County Department of Economic Development, the event is free.

Strolling magician Geoff Williams, of St. Petersburg, will present his close-up, slight-of-hand illusions during the event between 10 to noon.

Williams was recognized three times by the International Brotherhood of Magicians as its Magician of the Year. He has won more than two dozen comedy and magic awards over his 30-year career.

Also strolling around will be the chamber’s executive director, Lynne Conlan, who will “perform” a few magic tricks of her own. She’s definitely a novice, folks, so try to look impressed.

At least 80 business and nonprofit vendors, all chamber members, will be on hand to share information about their products and services and chat with area residents. These will include a wide range of companies, including TECO, Sunrise Pharmacy, Trustco Bank, South Bay Hospital, Fit Feet for Life, Fletcher Music and others, representing fields like financial advising, senior services, roofers, trades, healthcare providers and everything in between. Many will give away promotional items, sweets and special offers.

Watson Clinic Dermatology, The Eye Associates, Suncoast Community Health Centers, The Vein Institute and the Sun City Center Emergency Squad will also be there. Some will provide free screenings.

The trade show will host plenty of nonprofit groups to learn more about, including Lake Michigan Credit Union of Florida, The Pelican Players, C.A.R.E., Military Family Support Trust, Samaritan Alzheimer’s Auxiliary and Enterprising Latinas.

“This is one event we wouldn’t miss,” said Debbie Caneen, director of admissions at Sun Towers. “It gives us an opportunity to connect with the community, and we usually get several tours out of it. “It’s also a lot of fun,” she added. “I always look forward to putting smiles on the faces of so many visitors as they enjoy Jerry Badders’ brownies.”

Announcements will be made by 100.1 Grace FM Radio.

As usual, the South Shore Kiwanis Club will sell hot dogs and sloppy Joes, chips, drinks and cookies.

Vendor spaces are filling up quickly, but a few are still left. To reserve one for your company or group, call 813-634-5111.

“It’s a new decade, a new year and that’s kind of magical,” Conlan said. “I think this trade show is going to be fun.”

Sun City Center Community Hall is at 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S.