Paws for a Cause Fiesta a hit among visitors

Published on: February 27, 2020

An initially chilly morning turned into a gorgeous afternoon for the Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort’s recent Paws for a Cause Fiesta at the Firehouse Cultural Center.

Steady streams of visitors enjoyed its live entertainment, commercial vendors, car show, live animals and more, while inside the Firehouse the Kitten Lady, its main attraction, drew standing-room-only crowds.

“I think it was a tremendous success for our first event of its kind,” said Penny Smith, C.A.R.E. board president. “It got the word out about C.A.R.E. and brought people from as far away as Tallahassee, Orlando, Bradenton and Wesley Chapel to see Hannah, the Kitten Lady. Everyone was thoroughly impressed with the depth of her knowledge.

The Paws for a Cause Fiesta was made possible by a grant from the Arts Council of Hillsborough County. The community-wide event highlighted local artists and had a little something for everyone, Smith said.

And it netted about $6,000 for the Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort no-kill animal shelter in Ruskin.

Lois Kindle