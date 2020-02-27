Don’t be afraid. Be prepared.

Women’s self defense seminar

Published on: February 27, 2020

Wolfpack Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is hosting a seminar on women’s self defense from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 21. This class is open to all women and girls age 12 and older. The fee is $15 per person, and pre-registration is open now by calling 813-455-9719 or emailing wolfpackbjjtampa@gmail.com. Space is limited, so register as soon as possible. For more information, visit www.wolfpackbjjtampa.com or search for the group on Facebook.

The studio is located at 6144 U.S. 41 N in Apollo Beach, near Massimo’s Pizza and behind the Salty Shamrock.

The class will be taught by skilled instructors with many years of Jiu-Jitsu training and extensive backgrounds in law enforcement and military.

About Wolfpack Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

This is a family-friendly academy, offering classes for adults and children. Wolfpack Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (also known as BJJ) provides detail-oriented training with individualized attention to each student. This individual method assists in the development of strong basics and leads to a better overall understanding and application of BJJ. The result is better physical fitness, strong self defense, competitive sport opportunities and even weight loss. Classes are structured to provide students with a strenuous workout with realistic self defense techniques.

Small class size and individualized attention are what make Wolfpack Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu a great place to train and learn the art of BJJ.