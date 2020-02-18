Recent Posts

“You Lucky dog!”

Everyone can benefit from Lucky’s lessons

Published on: February 18, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Even a dog has to retire sometime. For 14-year-old Wheaton terrier Lucky Starewicz, that means no more classroom visits, hospice rounds, nursing home visits or career day presentations.

Like many aging seniors, she’s slowing down, has a bit of arthritis and her eyesight and hearing are fading, but she still does her best to keep her paws in the game. She continues to be an occasional greeter at LifePath Hospice and finds ways to cheer people up in her neighborhood. But mostly, these days, she enjoys hanging out with her “mom,” Nancy.

Sun City Center resident Nancy Starewicz, a retired school psychologist of 30 years, has been volunteering with Lucky a dozen years for schools and various organizations in Minnesota, Indiana and Florida.

“When I retired in 2008 from working in schools full-time in Indiana, I still wanted a way to teach and help children and adults, and Lucky was it,” Starewicz said. “She was calm, well-mattered and demonstrated life skills such as patience, listening and kindness.”

The duo became such a hit that over the years, Starewicz has written eight books about Lucky, emphasizing 10 mindful practices called Lucky Lessons for both children and adults to emulate.

Lucky Lessons include

1) Talk less, listen more;

2) Sit less, exercise more;

3) Complain less, be thankful more;

4) Eat less junk food, eat healthy more;

5) Be selfish less, think of others more;

6) Hurry less, be patient more;

7) Guess less, study more;

8) Growl less, smile more;

9) Worry less, trust more; and

10) Judge less, accept more.

In the classroom, Lucky would demonstrate her good behaviors’ lessons, and then everyone would practice.

In addition to visiting and doing programs in schools, the pair have also given children’s messages at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center and in their church in Minnesota where they go during the summer.

“We also attend the Never Alone support group once a month to comfort those grieving the loss of a loved one,” Starewicz said. “We are “pup pals” with two classes, one in Indiana and the other in South Carolina, where students work on their “lucky lessons” all year long. I send Lucky videos and letters to encourage them.”

Lucky joined the Starewicz family when she was 3 months old and began volunteering when she was 2. Bred by folks who were profoundly deaf, she knows hand signals for “sit,” “speak,” “down” and “roll over,’ which come in handy since she’s become visually impaired.

Now that Lucky is mostly retired, Starewicz is encouraging people with calm dogs to consider doing this type of volunteer work. Her books are available for $5 each on Amazon, at https://luckylessons.blogspot.com/ or by emailing Nancy.starewicz@gmail.com.

Lucky’s books:

Lucky for You!

Lucky Lessons

I’d Rather Be Lucky Than Good

Lucky To Be Friends

Lucky: Handle With Care

Happy Goes Lucky

Lucky Is a Benediction!

Lucky Lives On!