Recent Posts

Brand new Sport Slam grows to over 13,000 sq. ft.

The Big Bounce America Tour comes to Ruskin

Published on: February 18, 2020

The Big Bounce America was inflated on Valentine’s Day and is ready for play again this weekend, Feb. 21 through 23, at the Ruskin Recreation Center, 901 6th St. SE, Ruskin.

The Big Bounce America includes four massive inflatables. The quartet of inflatables begins with the 13,000-square-foot ‘World’s Largest Bounce House”; the newly added Sport Slam, featuring a customized sports arena with every size ball imaginable; a 900+ foot long obstacle course named the Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.

Standing 32 feet tall at its highest point, this inflatable goliath has been certified by Guinness as the world’s largest bounce house. Inside are giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops, alongside fun, friendly oversized characters of various colors, shapes and sizes. At the center is the resident DJ who hosts games, competitions and plays music tailored to each age group

Everyone is invited to enjoy the experience as sessions are organized by age, ranging from toddlers to adult-only sessions.

• Toddlers – (Feb. 21 only) children 3 and younger with parent and/or caregiver, $17 per person (each child and each parent/caregiver must have ticket)

• Bigger Kids – children 7 and younger with parent and/or caregiver, $26 per person.

• Junior – children 15 and younger with parent and/or caregiver, $26 per person

• Adults – anyone over the age of 16, $35 per person. (Strictly no kids allowed)

Tickets and information are available online at https://thebigbounceamerica.com/tickets/.

IF YOU GO:

When: Friday, Feb. 21, through Sunday, Feb. 23;

Hours: Friday 2 to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Ruskin Recreation Center, 901 6th St. SE, Ruskin;

Price: $17 to $35 per person (parents/caregivers of children must also buy a ticket to enter with child). Ticket includes a three-hour pass to the event and unlimited access to the Giant and airSPACE.