Obituaries for the week of Feb. 20, 2020

Gloria Jeanne Chrysler

Published on: February 18, 2020

Gloria Jeanne Chrysler passed away on February 11, 2020, in Sun City Center, FL. She died of natural causes. She had just celebrated her 94th birthday. Gloria was born in Joplin, Missouri on January 9, 1926, to Nina Rae and Claude W. Chrysler. Gloria attended Central High School in Oklahoma City, graduating in 1944. Gloria met her future husband, Ivan Caneen at a USO dance prior to his departure to England where he served with the 8th Air Force as a B-17 waist gunner. They were married in Oklahoma City on October 31, 1944.

Gloria worked as a school secretary at Dixon JHS in Provo, Utah. She retired from that job in 1988. After retirement, the couple had a lot of fun with their Good Sam camping club in Provo. They liked to travel and covered many miles all over the United States, Canada and Mexico in their RV. They also took trips to both Europe and New Zealand.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Ivan Caneen, mother Nina Rae Chrysler, father Claude Walter Chrysler, brother Donald Chrysler and grandson Patrick Caneen. She is survived by two half-sisters Dwayne and Joanne, her sons Steve Caneen (Debbie), Jeffery Caneen (Jan) and daughter Nancy Roginski (Richard) also six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was anxious to reunite with her family “on the other side,” and her best life-long friends, Maria Fort and Ann Conrad.

The family would like to thank the staff of Sun Towers, Sun Terrace and Sun City Center Hospice House in Sun City Center, FL, for the care they provided Gloria.

There will be a private viewing, but we welcome all friends to attend the graveside services at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at American Fork City Cemetery (26 West 600 North), Utah. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the cat rescue of your choice on behalf of Tippy and Sweetie, her beloved cats.

Annie Matthews Lemke

Annie Matthews Lemke, age 99, passed away in South Bay Hospital on Feb. 12, 2020. Lately of Ruskin, FL.

She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed. Visitation will be held at North Side Baptist Church, 1301 N. U.S. 41, Ruskin, on March 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m.

Anna Marie Orenchak

Anna Marie Orenchak, 95, of Sun City Center, FL, formerly of Butler, PA, peacefully passed away at Sun City Center Hospice House on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, with her children at her side. She was born in Cambridge, MA, on March 10, 1924, to Michael and Abigail Lyons.

While working as a secretary at Woldorf Corp., Inc. and Incorporated Investors, she earned a degree from Suffolk University by attending evening classes.

Anna Marie married George Orenchak on April 19, 1947, then moved to Butler, PA, where she raised her family. After her youngest children started school, she worked as a secretary at the Butler office of Massachusetts Mutual Insurance Co. and, later, at Butler County Community College. She was an active member of St. Fidelis (formerly known as St. Conrad’s) Roman Catholic Church. In 1996, Anna Marie moved with her husband to Sun City Center, FL, where she continued to enjoy music, dancing, swimming and playing bridge.

In 2011 her beloved husband preceded her in death. She is also predeceased by her parents; sister, Catherine Packard; sister-in-law, Ann Rausch; and two brothers-in-law, Thomas Packard and John Rausch.

She is survived by her five children: Marie Antoinette “Toni” Demme (Tom) of Lacey, WA, Theresa Suzanne Kent (John) of San Antonio, TX, Georgeann Catherine Rossman of Belleair, FL, James Michael Orenchak (Claudia) of Riesweiler, Germany, and George Gerard Orenchak (Karen) of Richmond, IL; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three nieces and two nephews.

A memorial mass for Anna Marie Orenchak will be celebrated at St. Anne Catholic Church, Ruskin, FL, at 11 a.m. on April 24, 2020. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, 106 11th Ave., N.E., Ruskin, FL 33570, in memory of Anna Marie Orenchak for the stained glass window fund.

Rose Ella Wolfe

On February 7, 2020, an angel received her wings. Rose Ella (Albert) Wolfe, born August 26, 1941, to parents J.T. and Aline Albert of White House, TN, went to be with our Lord in Heaven.

Rose is survived by her husband, Ronald J. Wolfe; her three daughters: Bridget Anne Fagen, Rose Erin Spiers (spouse Martin), Catherine Wright Lopez (spouse Ruben); three grandchildren: Heather Rose Barr (spouse Ryan), Steven Thomas Fagen, Jr. (partner Angie Clark) and Jared Christopher Lopez (spouse Summer); and two great-grandchildren, Daisy Barr and Wyatt Lopez. She is also survived by four siblings: Harold Albert, Sheila Murray, Faye Albert, Jon Albert; and many nieces and nephews.

Rose was an engineering draftsman working in telecommunications and retired after 30 plus years at Verizon. She was a lifelong resident of Florida, living in Ruskin for the past 25 years. Her final resting place will be White House, TN, in the spring when the Dogwood trees bloom. Details for a Tampa celebration of life to be announced. Arrangements by Zipperer’s Funeral Home.