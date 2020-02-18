Recent Posts

All South Shore residents invited

SCC Mini Relay for Life is April 2

Published on: February 18, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

The annual Sun City Center Mini Relay for Life is right around the corner, and organizers are looking for local folks to ‘rally their troops’ for a few hours April 2 to fight cancer.

The money is used “to fund and conduct breakthrough research and to give cancer patients and their families the resources they need, like free rides to treatment, free places to stay near hospitals where they receive it and a live, 24/7 helpline for answers and support,” said event co-chair Connie Lesko.

Sponsored for the fourth year in a row by the Retired Officers Corp. at Freedom Plaza, this year’s mini relay will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in air-conditioned comfort at the Freedom Plaza Auditorium, 1010 American Eagle Blvd. The roomy venue has an indoor walking track, stage and some seating.

The event will include an opening ceremony at 10 a.m., survivors lap at 10:15, American heroes lap for veterans/first responders at 10:30 and an all-teams lap at 10:45. It will also feature food, many neighboring vendors and music by Thor Stevens and the duo of Renee and Tom, all three of whom are cancer survivors and are donating their time. April Kerbow will sing the “National Anthem.”

Parking will be clearly marked, and a designated bus will run constantly from the Plaza for the convenience of sponsors and attendees, Lesko said.

Between 150 and 200 folks, including 27 teams, attended last year’s Sun City Center Mini Relay. The event raised just over $10,000 for the American Cancer Society, a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

There’s no limit to the number of people who can be helped.

“The Relay for Life movement is American Cancer Society’s signature fundraiser, dedicated to helping communities attack cancer,” said Tammy Schoonover, senior community development director for the American Cancer Society. “From team members to volunteers, we all want to remember those we’ve lost, help those affected today and give us a home-team advantage against cancer.

“Through funds donated, time given or awareness raised, our communities are teaming up to make a difference,” she continued. “When we rally together in the fight against cancer through this fun and inspirational event, we can accomplish anything.”

One of every three people in the US will be diagnosed with cancer in his or her lifetime. Since August 2019, $410 million has been raised for cancer research, and 1.34 million people have used the 800-227-2345 call center for support and services. And since 2017, the American Cancer Society has offered 452,000 nights of free lodging.

Participation in the Sun City Center Mini Relay for Life is personal for many folks. “Everyone is touched in one way or another by cancer, and we want to stop this disease in its tracks,” said Brian Bower, of Edward Jones, this year’s event chair. “My father-in-law was recently diagnosed with throat cancer, and we’re now going through his (fight) with him and realizing how close the battle can be.”

Joanne Cyr, of Sun City Center, is a five-time cancer survivor. “I read about the Relay in the paper last year and called Connie to get involved,” she said. “So I got my own team together (the Dream Team), and we raised the most money for an individual team. I’m hoping to do it again this year.”

There are a number of ways to show your support: become a sponsor, register as a survivor, form a team or join one, host a vendor booth or simply come out to enjoy the ceremonies and root the teams on. And if you’re a veteran, you’re invited to wear your colors.

For more information or to sign up a team, visit www.relayforlife.org/suncitycenterfl. You can also call Bower at 813-633-0044 or Lesko at 813-927-1147.