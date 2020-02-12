Southern Rock & BBQ Festival

Rock the night away Feb. 21-22 at this year’s Southern Rock & BBQ Music Festival

By LOIS KINDLE

If you’re into one heck of a good time, you won’t want to miss the 2nd Annual Southern Rock & BBQ Music Festival, Feb. 21 and 22 at the Masonic Park and Youth Camp, 18050 U.S. 301, Wimauma.

Hosted by Synchronicity Festivals, the event will feature two headliners this year: on Friday, gold and platinum recording artists, The Atlanta Rhythm Section, and Saturday, Skinny Molly, a southern rock band from Nashville.

Other performers slated to perform are Preacher Stone, the Curt Towne Band, Cowboy Poets, Whiskey Foxtrot and local performers Randy McNeeley, the Tucci Project, The Verge and Dovydas.

“Our lineup is much stronger with bigger-name artists this year,” said Greg Gerdes, promoter and Masonic Park board director. “We’re very excited to be hosting this festival for our second year and grateful to our sponsors, the Fran Haasch Law Firm, Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse, Sam Ash Music Store, iHeart Radio, Cox Media Group, Mojoe Productions, Pepin Distributing and others. We also have some very attractive auction items, including a fiddle played by Charlie Daniels and three guitars donated and signed by artists.”

The Southern Rock & BBQ Music Festival is a charity fundraiser, held to support the Masonic Park, build public awareness and showcase the park’s many amenities available to the public. The festival will also benefit the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Tampa and My Warrior’s Place, the Ruskin-based nonprofit.

There will be arts and crafts for the kids, vendors and food trucks on hand offering BBQ, bratwursts, burgers and hotdogs. An ATM machine is on site.

Everyone’s invited to spend the weekend camping at the Masonic Park and Youth Camp, a natural park of more than 200 acres. Amenities include camping, fishing, hiking, canoeing and much more.

The camping fee is $25 for a tent or RV space and includes both Friday and Saturday nights. No hookups will be available for RVs during the event, so bringing a quiet generator is recommended.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.synchronicityfestivals.com or at Eventbrite https://bit.ly/2ScFui3. Cash only will be accepted at the gate. General admission is $45 for two days, $25 for Friday only and $30 for Saturday only. VIP tickets, limited to 100 people, are $250 for both days and $125 for either day. Children younger than 12 get in free.

For more information, visit www.masonicparkflorida.com or email gg@synchronicityfestivals.com.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Friday, Feb. 21

3 to 5 p.m. Gates open.

5 to 5:45 p.m. Tucci Project

6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Randy McNeeley

7:45 to 8:45 p.m. Curt Towne Band

8:45 to 9:15 p.m. Auction

9:30 to 11 p.m. Atlanta Rhythm Section

Saturday, Feb. 22

1 to 1:45 p.m. Acoustic Performance

2:15 to 3 p.m. Dovydas

3:30 to 4:15 p.m. The Verge

4:45 to 5:30 p.m. Whiskey Foxtrot

6 to 6:45 p.m. Cowboy Poets

7:15 to 8:30 p.m. Preacher Stone

9 to 10:30 p.m. Skinny Molly

10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Auction and All-Star Jam