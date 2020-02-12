Local nonprofits’ wish lists

Published on: February 12, 2020

Remember we talked last week about A Leap of Kindness Day in honor of the extra day Leap Year will give us this February? Well, many of our member nonprofits have called in and want to let you know what they need. This column is pretty much going to be a list of those items.

Whether you can donate before, after or even on the actual day, I know your kindness will be appreciated. Here we go with the list:

AIM Kids – men’s wallets, Yoga mats, soccer goals, men’s ties.

Campaign Against Human Trafficking – men’s and women’s socks.

C.A.R.E. – office supplies i.e., laminating sheets, printing supplies, printing paper and postage stamps. And any donations for veterinary expenses.

Firehouse Cultural Center – pens, pencils, file folders and art supplies.

Feline Folks – dry or canned cat food or cash for veterinary services.

Good Samaritan Mission – dry cereal, dry pinto beans, canned fruits, juices and assorted beans, maseca and vegetable or corn oil.

Haven of Hope – cleaning supplies, kitchen trash bags, toilet paper, detergent, toilet bowl cleaner and brush.

Mary & Martha House – New towels and washcloths, new bed pillows (standard size), twin sized bedding, and bag containing comforter, sheets and pillowcases.

Military Family Support Trust – Valentine’s Day cards – we have a 104-year-old decorated vet who just wants Valentine’s Day cards – before or after Valentine’s day! We’ve already delivered lots of cards to Ed….but I know he’d love more.

PCAT Literacy Ministries – bilingual storybooks for kindergarten and first graders.

Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center – they have quite a day set up on Feb. 29. If you are interested in helping out that day, call the chamber and I will email their list.

Seniors in Service – volunteers are what they need most.

Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce – we can also use some cheery faces to volunteer Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. And I’ve never said “no” to cookies.

SCC Charitable Foundation – cash, stocks or bonds needed to help fill other needs.

Thanks for your consideration of this day of giving. To help you out and thank you for your generosity, you do not have to drag anything around town. Drop you items off at the chamber, and we will make sure your donations get to their correct homes.

I will be at the chamber Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. if that helps. Otherwise, drop anything off whenever you can. Thank you in advance.

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@sccchamber.com.