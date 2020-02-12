EBHS cheer team wins state championship

Published on: February 12, 2020

East Bay High School’s coed cheerleading team has won the school’s first-ever state championship. Team accolades include two first place county wins, two second place county finishes, top 5 in Western Conference, winner of the Cobra Classic at Hudson High School, FHSAA Region 3 Coed champion and FHSAA 1A Medium Coed State Champion. The team also placed eighth in the nation at UCA Nationals in the Small Coed Division last weekend. There are four Western Conference First Team Award recipients: Jenessa Ortiz, Mya Brown, Donasia Curtis and Jaden Santos-Lopez. The team is coached by Tracy Howard.