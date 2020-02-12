Church looking for new home

SCC church looking for new home, all invited to fundraising benefit

Published on: February 12, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

Sometimes losing one’s home can be a good thing, at least that’s how The Revs. Sue Meixner and Denise Madigan look at it.

After losing their meeting place of seven years at the Sun City Center Chamber of Commerce building last December, All Paths to God’s Sunday church services are being held on a month-to-month basis at 11 a.m. in a second-floor meeting room at The Corporate Center, 129 Pebble Beach Blvd. S, near CVS.

But the vibrant church community has already outgrown the space, and it’s time to find a more permanent home.

“We’re open to anything – renting, buying a building, buying land… any place we could call home,” said Meixner. “There’s no stress involved. We’re looking at this as our next chapter and view this as a natural evolution and expansion.”

“We use the word home intentionally because that’s what we want people to feel when they come through our doors ­— that they have finally come home,” Madigan added. “Everything comes in perfect timing.”

Toward that end, congregation member Beverly Winn recently took the initiative to organize a Feb. 29 benefit to raise funds for the purpose of helping All Paths to God find a new home. The event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Florida Room at the Sun City Center Community Association Atrium Building and feature a cake walk, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, refreshments, dance and live entertainment by award-winning singer/songwriter Lisa Noe, whose music is billed as a fusion of Melissa Etheridge, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Pink and Adele. Noe will also emcee the event.

Every cent of the monies raised will go directly to the All Paths to God New Building Fund. An anonymous donor recently gave the church $25,000, with an agreement to double the amount if the church can first match it.

“When we make our $25,000 goal, she will donate another $25,000. That will bring our total to $75,000.”

Cash, cake donations and new, upscale items for the silent auction are welcome, as are love offerings.

To help out or for more information, contact Winn at 817-371-5551 or email her at winnbagcell@gmail.com.

“Thank you in advance for your contribution,” Winn said. “Your support means the world to us.”

All Paths to God New Thought Church’s first service took place Jan. 1, 2012, with the newly ordained Meixner as its pastor. Madigan became its associate pastor in January 2018, after serving as chaplain, practitioner and prayer ministry director.

The congregation currently has more than 80 members, with a weekly attendance of 40 to 50. Its mission is to reveal God and good in everyone and everything and is based on the teachings of Ernest Holmes. In seeking a diverse congregation, not only are all welcome but all are needed, Madigan said.

For more information on All Paths to God, call 813-928-5414.