C.A.R.E. hosts Paws for a Cause fundraiser

Paws for a Cause to feature animals, art and nationally known animal rights advocate

Published on: February 12, 2020

By LOIS KINDLE

One of the biggest names in the world of cats is coming to the Firehouse Cultural Center Feb. 22 for the Paws for a Cause Fiesta, a fundraiser for C.A.R.E., the only no-kill animal shelter in South Shore.

Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, is a nationally known kitten rescuer, award-winning TNR advocate, New York Times bestselling author and YouTube sensation. She will present two different workshops during the event at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., to be followed at 3:30 with a VIP Cocktail Reception.

During the first workshop, Saving Kittens 101, Shaw will discuss how to save the tiniest of felines, and in her second, Community Cats 101, attendees will learn how to help the cats in our South Shore neighborhoods.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear Hannah speak,” said Penny Smith, C.A.R.E. president. “And everyone who attends the VIP reception will get to meet and talk with her.

“We are expecting a sellout crowd, so it’s important to get your tickets now (on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/38ePQ6x or by calling 813-645-2273),” she continued. “The cost for the workshops is $20 for one and $35 for both. Tickets for the VIP reception are $75 per person.”

The reception, which has a limit of 50 attendees, will include wine, hors d’oeuvres and gift bags.

But that’s not all

The Pause for a Cause Fiesta is a family oriented, community event for folks of all ages who love their fur babies, love their community and want to reduce the feral population of dogs and cats while supporting a true no-kill shelter,” said CARE board member Beth Stein.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes three food trucks, live music by Chasing Annabelle and BackBeat, a Roamin’ Oldies Car show, live animals and kids activities, like face painting and hands-on arts and crafts.

The Firehouse Cultural Center Studio will be filled with artists, and there will be lots of outdoor vendors, including Cole & Marmalade, Accessorati, Danny the Cat Lady and Chalky’s Cat Crusade, Bark ‘n Purr, Boozy Cupcake Lady, wood artist Michael Sadler, MJ Natural Resources and more. Kittie Corral will feature a wine pull.

There’s still time to participate as a vendor by calling 813-645-2273 or 813-645-7651. The cost is $45.

Hillsborough County provided a $4,100 grant to C.A.R.E. to host the event at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 1st Ave. NE, Ruskin, which provided the venue.

“We want to thank Hillsborough County for its generous support of this local art and animal festival, the first of its kind in South Shore,” Smith said. “And we’re so excited to welcome to our community Hannah Shaw, the Kitten Lady, who has sold out shows in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale.

“This is a great opportunity for local rescues and individual rescuers to learn from a true expert.”

Of course, C.A.R.E. is hoping for a large turnout.

“There will be something for everyone at this fun-filled, information-packed event,” Smith said. “Even those who don’t come to see Hannah Shaw will find plenty of things to interest them.”

Admission to Paws for a Cause is free.