Recent Posts

South Shore’s best recognized at chamber dinner

Published on: February 6, 2020

The Southshore Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner/banquet Jan. 31 at Del Webb Southshore Falls, Apollo Beach.

This year, instead of its usual program of giving annual awards to its member businesses, Executive Director Melanie Davis opted to recognize 15 individuals who, over the years, have continuously made what she called “a significant impact on the South Shore community.”

We’re honoring individuals who often fly under the radar,” she said. “We wanted to publicly acknowledge them just for being who they are, doing what they do and playing such a large part in making South Shore the great place it is to live and work.”

The honorees of Simply the Best! include Lori Deaton, Ladyfish Charters; Gary Kaukonen, Keller Williams Realty South Shore; Ruskin residents Fred and Polly Rothenbush; East Bay High School student Duncan Vasquez; Philip Rivera, Lennard High School; Olga Perez, Lennard High School; Kelly Kowall, My Warrior’s Place; Marie Gilmore, Osprey Observer; Georgia Vahue, Firehouse Cultural Center; Kelly Reedy, Hooks Waterfront Bar & Grill and Kelly Cares; Jumbo the Clown; Harriet Garbleman and Gail Rozel, Harriet’s Flowers; and Lois Kindle, The Observer News.

Garbleman and Rozel were unable to attend the event.

Lois Kindle