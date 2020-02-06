Obituaries for the week of Feb. 6, 2020

Albert Peter Fosha

Published on: February 6, 2020

Albert Peter Fosha sadly passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who lived life to the fullest. He grew up and spent most of his life in the Chicagoland area. He did attend the University of Illinois but then landed back in the Chicago area after graduation, where he stayed until 2012 when he moved to Sun City Center, FL.

He genuinely wanted everyone around him to have laughs and fun. He loved pickle ball, tennis and fishing. He was one of a kind and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Betty Sue; his son Albert; daughters: Carol, Nancee, Terri and Debbie; and seven grandchildren. Services have been held.

William Fraser

William “Bill” Fraser was born February 13, 1926. He was a wonderful man.

He passed away January 22, 2020. He will be missed by many friends. Love you always, Sheila.

Ronald Holzman

Ronald “Ronnie” Holzman, 85, Sun City Center, FL, beloved by his family, Joan (Glynn), wife of 61 plus years; daughter, Carol (Michael) Nelson; and son, Paul Holzman, went to the Lord, January 17, 2020.

He was affectionately called “GA” by his three grandsons: Mark, David and Michael Nelson and their families. Just mentioning the name of any of his five great-grandchildren brought love to his eyes and a smile to his face.

Ron was predeceased by his twin brother, Richard, and is survived by his sisters, Roberta Reddy and Ruth (David) Knight.

When Ron was able, he assisted in many different ways for the Knights of Columbus, especially in the kitchen where he excelled. He was an avid golfer with three holes in one to his credit.

Not only will he be missed by his family and friends but also by all who came in contact with him. Ronald had a strong belief in his faith and volunteered as an usher for many years.

A Funeral Mass was held on February 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Sun City Center, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.