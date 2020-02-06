Recent Posts

A Leap of Kindness

CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

A Leap of Kindness

Published on: February 6, 2020

Since 2020 is a leap year, this year we’ll be getting an extra day in February. So, what are you going to do with that extra day?

Here’s what the chamber is going to do ­— and you can help us. Take part in Leap of Kindness Day, and do something kind for someone else.

Local chambers of commerce across the U.S. are often the facilitators of events, celebrations and movements, like this one, that bring together leaders and individuals from the private, nonprofit and public sectors to get things done.

That’s what Leap of Kindness Day is all about, inspiring everyone in our community to do something kind for someone else on that extra day we get.

To help you participate, the chamber is going to reach out to our local member nonprofits to find out what they need. Then we’ll publish that list and post it at the chamber. You can determine whom you’d like to help that day. Member nonprofits can call or email me, and we’ll get you on that list.

We know what our acts of kindness will do for our nonprofits. But as it turns out, it’s also good for our health. Research shows that giving a gift, volunteering or donating to nonprofits, has a positive impact on our physical and mental health and can contribute to a longer life span.

Stephen G. Post, professor of preventive medicine suggests that giving is just as important to maintaining good heath as avoiding tobacco and obesity. A study from Carnegie Mellon University found that adults over age 50 who volunteer on a regular basis are less likely to develop high blood pressure than non-volunteers.

Unfortunately, giving and volunteering probably won’t counter all the healthy New Year’s resolutions you’ve already broken. But those who receive your gift, time or charity will appreciate your gesture. Leap of Kindness Day, here we come!

And in closing, for anyone who went to the Gasparilla Pirate Fest Parade last weekend, you may have heard everyone claiming the weather was darned-near perfect. In fact, many claimed it was “chamber of commerce” weather. You’re welcome!

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@sccchamber.com.