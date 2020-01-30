Recent Posts

Celebrating at the Bay

Published on: January 30, 2020

East Bay High School principal, Amy Stevens Cox, alongside students and teachers, takes a moment to thank parents Jan. 24 for their continued support. East Bay achieved an 89 percent graduation rate (3 percent above the district) and a 15 percent gain over the last five years. The 2020 graduation ceremony is set for Thursday, May 28, at 4 p.m. at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall.

Quinn Barsdis, a student at East Bay High School in Gibsonton, holds a sign congratulating the class of 2020 for an 89 percent graduation rate.