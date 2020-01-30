BUSINESS NEWS

Teddy Bear Mobile is on the move

Published on: January 30, 2020

Bhargavi and Vijay Adiraju, with their children, at the Jan. 21 ribbon cutting for their business, Teddy Bear Mobile, which celebrated its first year anniversary with the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce. The company specializes in kids’ birthday parties, school and PTA fundraisers, fair and vendor events and more, bringing to the party a 6-foot custom-stuffing machine, along with outfits and accessories to “create your own stuffed animal.” To top it off, each bear goes home with its “very own birth certificate.” Also available, custom white T-shirts for logos and customized text. The Jan. 21 ribbon cutting was held in the parking lot outside Partyrific, which was celebrating its grand opening ribbon cutting, at 13159 U.S. 301 South. Partyrific opened in October. For more on Teddy Bear Mobile, call 813-203-8999 or visit www.teddybearmobile.com.

Linda Chion Kenney photo