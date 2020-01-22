Photo Club winners

SCC Photo Club announces winners

Published on: January 22, 2020

On Tuesday, Jan.14, Sun City Center Club photographers submitted images to be judged by expert, Bernie Hynes.

In the Digital Color category, at the Master level, Harold Sisken received a gold award for Field And Shadows. Three photographers tied for second place. Receiving silver awards were Pat Jones with Beetle On A Bud!, Rolf Sulzberger with Early Morning and Harold Sisken with Rodeo Rider Being Thrown.

At the Advanced level, Ann Jacques received two perfect scores for Dinner Was Tasty and Oh, My What A Yawn.

In the Intermediate level, Kathy Griffith received a gold award for Dahlia Pinnata. Tied for second place were Paul Stebelton with Eye See You and Tom Bredesen with

Injured Giant Silk Moth.

At the Unassigned level, Juel Sloat received a silver award for Red Trillium.

In the Digital Documentary category, Madlyn Blom received a gold award for Lost At Sea.

In the Digital Creative category, at the Master level, Robert Miller received a gold award for Cosmic Ride.

At the Intermediate Level, Barbara Klimczak received a gold award for Ring Of Hybiscus and also received the silver for The Second Fret.

In the Monochrome Digital category, at the Advanced Level, Madlyn Blom received a silver award for First Kiss. At the Unassigned Level, Sue McBride received a perfect score for Just Waiting.

In the Documentary Print category, Robert Miller received a gold award for Butterfly Kisses.

In the Creative Print Category at the Master Level, Robert Miller received a perfect score for Painted Lilium.

In the Monochrome Print category at the Master Level, Robert Miller received two gold awards for Kilroy Is Here and Rainy Days.

At the Advanced level, Bruno Graziano received a perfect score for Mr. Mcgee II.

At the Intermediate level, Barbara Klimczak won the silver award for Patterns.

Congratulations to all the club winners

For more information about the SCC Photo Club, visit www.photoclubscc.com.