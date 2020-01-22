Obituaries for the week of Jan. 23, 2020

Douglas R. Fields

Published on: January 22, 2020

Douglas “Doug” R. Fields, 83, Sun City Center, FL, went to his heavenly home Friday, January 10, 2020, from South Bay Hospital with his wife and son at his bedside. Doug was born March 2, 1936, in Richlands, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Franklin Fields and Lottie Altizer Fields, and a niece, Susan Fields Hamm.

Doug is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shelba Minks Fields; son, Randal “Randy” Douglas Fields of St. Petersburg, FL; two brothers: Richard Daniel (Linda) Fields, McSherrystown, PA, and Donald Steven (Patsy) Fields, Hanover, PA; and two nephews: Michael (Kimberly) Fields and Mark (Kristi) Fields, Hanover, PA.

Doug loved all sports, especially when Randy was playing or he could go to an event or game with him. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, target shooting and car racing.

Doug and Shelba moved to Sun City Center, FL, in 1998, and were active in volunteering and enjoying their home on South Lake. He worked with the Sun City Center Security Patrol and the South Lake Association members. With South Lake Association, he was Lake Chief, which he enjoyed tremendously, for approximately 20 years. He knew every resident and was always willing to talk, visit and help out when needed.

Early in life, Doug worked with his father in the family business (Fields Refrigeration/Air Conditioning Service); managed the Hanover Shoes/C.J. Clark Shoes manufacturing in Hanover, PA; and opened up and managed a shoe manufacturing factory in White Sulphur Springs, West VA.

Doug was a life member of the BPOE Elks Lodge in Hanover, PA. He was a member of the Wimauma Church of God.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Wimauma Church of God, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. and at the Community Association “Sandpiper Room” from 2 to 5 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, you may give a donation to SCC Emergency Squad or Wimauma Church of God. Funeral arrangements were made by the Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Faye Richardson-Fike

Mother, Gramma, Fayze, GG

Faye was born April 2, 1926, in Burlington, Ohio, to parents, Fred Duty and Edith Flora. Faye was number seven of 16 children.

She is predeceased by her husbands, Jack Richardson and Lou Fike; parents, Fred and Edith Duty; brothers: Albert, Herman, Charles, Ray, Lloyd, Earl and Gary Duty; sisters: Josephine and Gertrude Duty; Ruth Grines and Ida Mae Humphrey; and son-in-law, Wayne Harris. She is survived by daughter, Anne Harris; granddaughter, Melissa Alter; grandson, Sean (Jessica) Harris; great-grandson, Cole Alter; great-granddaughter, Paige Alter; grandson-in-law, Frank Alter; sisters: Merinell Vance, Eleanor McClure, Jane Noble, Sandra Dalton; and many many nieces and nephews, as well as longtime family friend, Jack Castillo.

Faye lived in Ruskin since 1947 with her husband and daughter and was well loved by everyone who knew her. Her love in life has always been family, friends, church, flowers, sewing and her home and garden.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at Ruskin United Methodist Church at 11 a.m.

Clifford E. Tappen

Clifford E. Tappen passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Bradenton, FL, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s. Clifford was born June 3, 1949, in New Brunswick, NJ, and raised in Highland Park, NJ. He relocated to Sun City Center, FL, in 2017.

He leaves behind his wife Juliana, his brother Parker; his nephew and niece, Douglas and Jill; along with numerous cousins and friends. Cliff wanted to be cremated and his ashes will be scattered in New Jersey. Donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741, to further the foundation’s work researching Parkinson’s disease.

Charles B. “Red” Whittington

Charles B. “Red” Whittington, 98, of Columbus, Indiana, passed from this life on Monday, January 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Charles was born on December 21, 1921, in Bartholomew County, the son of Lester G. and Hazel Bowers Whittington.

Mr. Whittington was a 1939 graduate of Columbus High School. February 19, 1944, he married Glenna Talkington. He proudly served in the United States Army, and was a member of Company “I”, 377th Infantry Regiment, 95th Infantry Division. He was a World War II veteran. Mr. Whittington was honored with the following distinguished awards: Purple Heart with Oakleaf cluster, Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, and in 2017 he received the French National Order of Legion of Honor.

Upon leaving his service from the Army, he continued his involvement to the community as a school bus driver and a Rural Postal Carrier until his retirement in 1984. He also enjoyed property development and agri-business. He was a member of Burnsville Christian Church, life member of Fraternal Order of Elks Lodge 521 of Columbus, life member of Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 398 of Columbus, life member of The American Legion Post 24, life member of VFW Post 1987 of Columbus, life member of Military Order of Purple Heart, charter member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles-Ruskin Florida, 95th Infantry Division Association, life member of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 31 and the National Rural Letter Carriers Association.

Red enjoyed traveling, playing euchre and was very involved with his national and division Army reunions.

April 10, 2013, he received House Resolution No. 82 by the Indiana General Assembly. On June 20, 2014, The Iron Men of Metz Memorial Bridge across Clifty Creek on U.S. 31 was dedicated in honor of the 95th Infantry Division, and on August 7, 2017, he received the Circle of Corydon for outstanding citizenship presented by Governor Eric J. Holcomb

He was a loving supporter of his family, community and military.

Survivors include his children: Shorty (Ro) Whittington, Jane (Charles) Harvey, and Julie (Roger) Schuette; sisters: Mary Glasson and Elsie Hege; grandchildren: Kristin Whittington, John Whittington, Justin Harvey, Erin Brown, Rodney Schuette and Chad Schuette; 13 great-grandchildren and special friend, Rosemary Snider.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Glenna; brother, Lester Whittington; sister, Maxine Jackson; grandson, Scott Schuette; and two great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to 95th Division Foundation, Burnsville Christian Church, Elks Lodge 521 Cancer Fund, and Mill Race Center.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the Whittington family at barkesweaverglick.com/.