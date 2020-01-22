Downsizing

Published on: January 22, 2020

This week we’re going to talk about downsizing. You might be thinking, now what exactly does that have to do with the chamber? Well, obviously you haven’t been to the chamber lately.

By now I think the world has heard that the chamber building has been sold. While the chamber office itself remains as it has always been, the 3800 square foot events room, the kitchen, the storage closet and the attic all had to be cleaned out. So you see where I’m going. I learned some things in the process and thought I should share. Unfortunately, I will use these same tips again since I am trying to downsize at home, too.

Downsizing is stressful — both emotionally and physically — but it doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Give yourself plenty of time. If you have a deadline to complete the process, start early. It inevitably takes more time than you imagine.

And start small. If you are looking at the entire picture, now that’s when it gets overwhelming. I started with the smallest space first — the storage room. Once you’re done, you can check that space off the list and move on to your larger challenges.

According to Allison Kero of ACK Organizing, you do have to look at everything one item at a time to see what to do with it all. But only make “Yes” or “No” piles, no “Maybes.” In the case of the chamber, we had a “keep,” a “toss” and a “sell” pile. I know Allison says no to the maybe pile, but I must confess, there was a maybe pile during the chamber purge that I now must deal with.

The experts say you should consider giving legacy gifts early. That didn’t quite work with the chamber. Unless you want copy paper or boxes of paperclips, I don’t think we have anything for you to remember us by.

And it is okay to reminisce. I must admit I shed a few tears and took some pictures. Change is good….but it also can be difficult.

So, while our stuff is gone, the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce is here to stay. Our doors are still open to members and residents alike. From dentists to vets to pets, our members do it all, and we are happy to share their information with you. Drop in to see us at the same place: 1651 Sun City Center Plaza in the front part of the building. We’ll be happy to see you!

Lynne Conlan is Executive Director of the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@sccchamber.com.